Voigt signs for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek

Image 1 of 2 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) on his way to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) after another tough day in the saddle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jens Voigt confirmed that he will continue in the professional peloton for another season and ride in the colours of the new RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team.

The veteran German’s contract with Leopard Trek was set to expire at the end of the season, and it was unclear if Voigt would be part of the new squad that is set to form as a result of the merger between RadioShack and Leopard Trek.

Speaking on Friday, however, Voigt revealed that he has renewed his contract with holding company Leopard SA, and he will again be on the same team as Fränk and Andy Schleck next season, after previously following the brothers from Saxo Bank-Sungard to Leopard Trek.

"It is my dream to bring one of the Schleck brothers in the yellow jersey to Paris, so I'm happy to continue riding with them and try to secure an overall victory in the Tour de France," said Voigt, who will turn 40 next week. “It's been an exciting journey so far and I’m proud that I can be part of this team next season."

Voigt is understood to have agreed to a one-year deal with the revamped team. Many of the riders on both the Leopard Trek and RadioShack rosters have been left with a late scramble to find a contract for next season following Monday’s announcement that the two teams would merge.

"The recent changes in the team's structure have been challenging for all of us, and I hope there will be swift solutions for all riders and staff.”

Voigt envisaged a similar role for himself at RadioShack-Nissan-Trek to the one he has enjoyed over the past number of season. “I may be turning 40 in a week, but my engine is big enough to support my captains,” he said. “Maybe I won’t win a race anymore, but I can certainly give the young riders some advices on how to win.”