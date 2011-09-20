Allan Davis ready for fresh start with GreenEdge

Image 1 of 2 Bronze medalist Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Australian Allan Davis is aiming for Milano-San Remo (Image credit: AFP)

After an at times frustrating couple of years with Astana, Allan Davis will hope to return to the highest echelons of the sport when he joins GreenEdge in 2012.

Davis has long been one of Australia's most accomplished riders, but has failed to string together much consistency over the past few seasons, having been in and out of five different teams since 2006. The 31-year-old says with the solid base that GreenEdge provides, he will be aiming to perform well next year at his two major targets, the London Olympic Games, and the World Championships in the Netherlands.

"I was third at the World Championships last year, fifth in 2004, despite getting tangled up with another rider a few hundred metres from the finish line, and twelfth in my second year as a professional in 2003," said Davis. "So I’d be silly not to try and get a good result in these sorts of races."

The 31-year-old puts his desire to wear the national colours down to a lifelong love of all sports, which ensures he doesn’t take a spot on any Australian team for granted.

"I’ve always taken a lot of pride in representing Australia and wearing the green and gold," said Davis. "Watching people sing the national anthem when standing on the podium is something that I’ve always been inspired by, regardless of what sport it is.

"It’s a privilege to ride for your country, so the first step in achieving my goals at the Olympics and World Championships is to get the results needed to be selected for the team."

Davis was also excited to emulate that 'national team atmosphere' when he joins up with GreenEdge.

"National pride plays a big part in Australian teams performing so well at big international races. Now, with GreenEdge, instead of getting that sort of spirit once a year we’ll get it every time we race," he said.

Davis is the 22nd signing for the GreenEdge team, and the 13th Australian.