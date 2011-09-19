Brammeier joins Omega Pharma-Quickstep for 2012, Seeldraeyers to Astana

Image 1 of 3 Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Quickstep team has announced that Irish champion Matthew Brammeier will join the 2012 Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. The 26-year-old will be reunited with fellow HTC-Highroad refugees Tony Martin, Martin and Peter Velits, Bert Grabsch and Frantisek Rabon as well as directeur sportif Brian Holm on the new Belgian super squad.

"Brammeier is a rider the team wants to bet on for the near future," said manager Patrick Lefevere in a press release. "We're sure he has everything it takes to cut out a role for himself, first within the team and then during the season in the races for which he'll line up. Matthew is entering an important phase in his career and we think he can even improve in our group."

The day's transfer news also includes the exit of Belgian climber Kevin Seeldraeyers from Quickstep. The 25-year-old turned professional with the Belgian team in 2007, but is heading to the Astana team for two years.

Astana has also signed Slovenian sprinter Borut Božic from Vacansoleil-DCM. Bozic, 31, won a stage of the 2011 Tour de Suisse and stage six of the Vuelta a Espana in 2010.