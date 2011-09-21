Lancaster to ride for GreenEdge

Brett Lancaster (Team Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

GreenEdge has announced their latest recruit, Australian Brett Lancaster who will join the team from Garmin-Cervelo.

For the 31-year-old joining, GreenEdge was a logical choice.

"I've been riding for Australian teams since 1997, when I went to my first junior World Championships. Now I get to ride for an Australian team all year round. It was an obvious choice," Lancaster said in a statement issued by the team.

Having turned professional in 2002 with IteamNova, this will be the third time Lancaster has ridden for a team in its first year, the most recent being the Cervelo Test Team in 2009. This experience fills him with confidence in GreenEdge's ability to perform in its opening season.

"I was involved with Cervelo when it first started and people were sceptical of joining because of the unknown. But that turned to surprise for everyone else once we started racing and getting strong results," he said.

"It's just about everyone bonding together and getting out there and doing it. I can't wait to get out there and do it as part of GreenEdge.

"The group of guys we've got for the one-day races and short tours is outstanding. It's going to be tough to get a spot in our team for the big classics.

"We can also do stuff at the grand tours, like hunting for stage wins at the Tour de France.

"Sure we may not have a big guy to race for the overall win in the Tours of France, Italy or Spain but we're heading into our first year so let's not rush things. This group will be successful and we can build from there."

In 2005 Lancaster won the prologue of the Giro d'Italia and wore the leader's jersey for one day but says it's the Tour de France that he really wants to be a part of again and, Paris-Roubaix, the famous race across the cobblestones.

As his season with Garmin-Cervelo is coming to a close Lancaster was full of praise for the people he has worked with on that team and said he enjoyed the job he did as a lead-out man for their main sprinter.

"I've really enjoyed working with Tyler Farrar this season as part of his lead-out train at Garmin-Cervelo," he said.

"And being part of team with Thor Hushovd for the last few seasons has been a great experience. I was part of his lead-out train last year but he's been that strong this year there's hardly been any need to lead him out."