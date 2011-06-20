Vansummeren renews with Garmin-Cervélo

Johan Van Summeren raises the famous Pari-Roubaix winner's cobblestone trophy (Image credit: AFP)

2011 Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren has chosen to remain with the Garmin-Cervélo team, signing a contract through 2014, the team announced today.

The 30-year-old Belgian joined the team in 2010 after leaving the Lotto team, which he had been with for five seasons. As well as being one of the tallest men in the peloton at 6’5″ / 197 cm, Vansummeren has the reputation of being an excellent teammate. He had his moment to shine in Paris-Roubaix when he attacked in the final 15km while his teammate Thor Hushovd kept the 2010 winner Fabian Cancellara in check behind.

"Johan has always been one of the best riders in the world - a rider who has worked tirelessly and most often for others, throughout his career," said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and director of Team Garmin-Cervélo. “That's what made his victory at Paris-Roubaix so special. We are thrilled that he will continue to ride with Garmin-Cervélo. He’s one of the best riders – on the cobbles and off – that we could ask for."

"I'm very happy JV offered me a new contract," said Vansummeren. "For me this has been an easy decision because I really wanted to stay with Garmin-Cervélo. I love it here - with the atmosphere and the way the team is working, I just like coming to the races."