AG2R La Mondiale reportedly due to end co-sponsorship of longstanding French WorldTour team, squad refuses to comment

By published

Newspaper Le Télégramme also claims American climber Matthew Riccitello new signing for 2026

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale during the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

French newspaper Le Télégramme claims that after 25 seasons of involvement in pro cycling, insurance company AG2R La Mondiale is due to end its co-sponsorship of the French WorldTour team bearing their name at the end of the year.

The unconfirmed report drew a simple 'no comment' response from the team, currently known as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, when Cyclingnews reached out for a reaction.

