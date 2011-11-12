Possoni to Lampre-ISD
Italian returns home after four years
After four seasons on English-speaking teams, Italian Morris Possoni will return to his homeland to join the Lampre-ISD team, cicloweb.it reported today.
The 27-year-old from Bergamo began his professional career with the team in 2005 as a trainee and remained there until 2008, when he joined the Columbia-HTC team.
In 2009 he moved over to Team Sky, but will now re-join the Lampre team along with neo-pro Massimo Graziato, Colombian Winner Anacona, Davide Cimolai and Simone Stortoni.
A notable climber, Possoni took second overall at the 2010 Brixia Tour and proved a valuable domestique for Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins in this year's Vuelta a España.
