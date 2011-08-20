Van den Broeck signs with Lotto

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) savours his first pro win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As originally speculated in June, Jurgen Van den Broeck will ride for the new team to be sponsored by the Belgian national lottery following Lotto's split with Omega Pharma.

Van Den Broeck, who will lead Omega Pharma-Lotto at the Vuelta a España starting this evening in Benindorm, has agreed to terms with the fledgling outfit for the next four seasons, his manager confirmed.

"We will do everything to work in the coming years based on the Tour, which remains the main objective of Jurgen," said Jef Van den Bosch.

"Lotto will also strive to surround it with a competitive team," he continued. "We should know more in the coming weeks. We believe that this can be a wonderful project."

The 28-year-old was forced to retire injured from this year's Tour de France following a crash on Stage 9. It was a disappointing end for a rider who had surprised many with his fifth placing the year before.

Omega Pharma and Lotto have been team co-sponsors since 2005. They announced earlier this year that their co-operation would stop at the end of this season. Both have said that they want to continue sponsoring cycling teams.