Cusin joins Team Type 1-Sanofi

Rémi Cusin (Cofidis) wins stage 2 in Aarhus. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Team Type 1 - Sanofi has confirmed the signing of Frenchman Remy Cusin, who currently races with the Cofidis team. It also announced the extension of contracts with Rubens Bertogliati, Will Dugan and Javier Megias.

Cusin, 25, began his career with the Agritubel team before joining Cofidis in 2010. Earlier this month he scored his first professional victory in the Tour of Denmark, where he took a close sprint win over Matti Breschel after the pair attacked in the finale of the stage.

"Remy won stage two at the Tour of Denmark this year, and we saw him succeed on what was likely the most difficult day of racing on the hardest course of the year. He's a tremendously talented and exceptionally promising addition to Team Type 1 - Sanofi, and his experience at Grand Tours and one-day classics is very exciting for us. We have great ambitions for wider European success next year, and Remy is going to help us achieve our dreams," said team manager Vassili Davidenko.

Bertogliati, who wore the mountains jersey at the Tour of Utah, has been a key team player for the squad, while Will Dugan, in his second professional year, took third overall at the Tour of Korea.

"Will Dugan is a talented young rider who is growing by leaps and bounds as a professional. He was 3rd on GC in Korea, and we expect to see him on the podium more and more as he develops."

Megias, one of five type 1 diabetics on the team, will continue to represent the team's mission on and off the bike.

"Getting Javi back to Europe this year was a number one goal for the team, and he has raced to great success in France, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy and the United States. He's the perfect example of how far and how high an athlete can go with type 1 diabetes, and his continued efforts off the bike add to our success," Davidenko said.

