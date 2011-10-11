Lequatre to Bretagne-Schuller

Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) is aiming to make strides in the Classics this season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Geoffroy Lequatre, currently racing for American outfit RadioShack, will be wearing the colours of Professional Continental team Bretagne-Schuller next year. According to Sportbreizh, the French squad managed by Joël Blévin is finalising the deal with the Frenchman who finished seventh in Paris-Tours after a long breakaway.

At Bretagne-Schuller, Lequatre will come back to his former directeur sportif at Agritubel, Manu Hubert, and join former French champion Dimitri Champion. "We have agreed in principle and will now finalise the details," said the team's manager Joël Blévin.

"With Dimitri Champion and Geoffroy Lequatre, we will be able to count on two talented and experienced riders. It will be ideal to continue the build-up of our young Bretons. And if these riders put their confidence in us after having known the highest level of cycling, it's because we have a most serious image."

Lequatre, 30 years old, won the 2008 Tour of Britain with Agritubel. His good showings at this year's Paris-Tours and Paris-Bourges were preceded by a third place at the French time trial championships in June. His contract with RadioShack runs out at the end of the season.