Report: Aidis Kruopis latest to join GreenEdge

Lithuania's Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) finished third. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis is reported to have signed with the Australian outfit GreenEdge, according to Cyclism'Actu. Kruopis, a first-year-professional with the Landbouwkrediet team, has enjoyed a stand-out season, taking a stage of the Tour of Belgium before surprising some big names at the 1.1 rated Schaal Sels.

"I signed two days ago now for the new team GreenEdge," Kruopis said. "I think that this is a real chance for me to establish myself as a rider there. For me it’s a really great opportunity."

Kruopis felt that though the team already has a number of high profile sprinters, there would still be plenty of chances for him to grow and learn under the guidance of riders like Matt Goss, Allan Davis, and Robbie McEwen.

"Yes, many sprinters have already joined the team. However, I hope to make my place and have my own chance to sprint for the win. Of course, I don't expect anything at the start, and I'm happy to do my work for the other senior riders."

"I really like the team set-up, there's so much experience on the same team next year and that can only be good for me. I think I'm going to learn a lot and this will help me for my future."

Kruopis becomes the 25th signing for the GreenEdge team.