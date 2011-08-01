Kenny Van Hummel signs for Vacansoleil
Sprinters moves from Skil-Shimano in two-year deal
Kenny Van Hummel has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Vacansoleil, ending his six-year stint with rival Netherlands team Skil-Shimano.
The 28-year-old will move up to the WorldTour ranks where he hopes to ride in the grand tours and biggest one day Classics.
"We've been looking for a Dutch rider who can win consistently throughout the season and there's not that many riders who can do that," Frank Kwanten, of Vacansoleil told Cyclingnews.
Van Hummel has won 4 races this season and confirmed in July that he would not be renewing his contract with Skil-Shimano.
