Kenny Van Hummel signs for Vacansoleil

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Kenny Van Hummel has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Vacansoleil, ending his six-year stint with rival Netherlands team Skil-Shimano.

The 28-year-old will move up to the WorldTour ranks where he hopes to ride in the grand tours and biggest one day Classics.

"We've been looking for a Dutch rider who can win consistently throughout the season and there's not that many riders who can do that," Frank Kwanten, of Vacansoleil told Cyclingnews.

Van Hummel has won 4 races this season and confirmed in July that he would not be renewing his contract with Skil-Shimano.