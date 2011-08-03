Rosseler to join Garmin-Cervélo

Three Days of De Panne overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian Sébastien Rosseler announced yesterday that he intends to sign with the Garmin-Cervélo team for the coming seasons. The 30-year-old from Borgloon, Belgium revealed the switch on his personal web site yesterday. Cyclingnews received confirmation of the potential acquisition, but according to Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters, Rosseler has yet to put a pen to the paperwork to finalize the deal.

Rosseler's announcement indicated that he is being brought in as a motor for the team's time trial squad with an aim toward the new team time trial world championship race which is being instituted in 2012.

Rosseler is a notable time trial talent, having won the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde in the final race against the clock this year, and has won tests in the Tour of Belgium, 4 Jours de Dunkerque and Eneco Tour and was twice second in his national championships.

He is also strong in the Spring Classics, having won the Brabantse Pijl from a breakaway in 2010.

After five seasons with Quick Step, Rosseler joined Team RadioShack in 2010.