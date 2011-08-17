Langeveld joins GreenEdge

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)

GreenEdge has announced the signing of Sebastian Langeveld from Rabobank, with team general manager Shayne Bannan believing the Dutchman is the right fit for the project's classics ambitions.

"When you look through the list of young riders that are potential winners of races like Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, Sebastian's name is right up the top," Bannan said via a statement on the GreenEdge website.

"We want to build a strong team for the spring classics because they are such dramatic races that are at the heart of cycling's long tradition. And we believe, given time and the right support, Sebastian can be successful in these races.

"He's on the verge of the best part of his career with plenty of years in front of him. I believe we can provide him with the best support available, on and off the bike, to help him to achieve all his objectives."

In 2011, Langeveld scored the biggest win of his career at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He was best young rider at the 2010 Tour du Limousin and won the GP Jef Scherens in 2009. The 26-year-old believes that joining GreenEdge will aid him in taking the next step in his career.

"I enjoyed my time at Rabobank and they have helped me get to this point in my career," he said. "But I'm ready for the next step. I'm ready to take on more of a leadership role and GreenEdge Cycling gives me that opportunity," Langeveld said.

"From when I started racing I've always dreamt about the spring classics, particularly the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and coming from the Amstel Gold Race. Joining GreenEdge is the best move for me to be able to make these dreams a reality."