The end of predictability – Tour de Suisse Women exemplifies new era as deviation from well-worn road of SD Worx-Protime domination ramps up to detonation

Dutch team yet to make winning entry on the GC Women's WorldTour stage-race list so far this season as talent spread levels up competition

There was never any question that 2025 was going to be a year of changed dynamics in the women’s peloton, given the raft of big-name team swaps, but the Tour de Suisse clearly demonstrated just how huge that shift has been. The once-repetitive storyline, which has played out for so many seasons of a dominant SD Worx-Protime, with the rest fighting for scraps, has been blown apart.

At this point of the season last year SD Worx-Protime had claimed the top spot on the general classification in all but one of the Women’s WorldTour stage races – the only one missing was the Tour Down Under title, and that was a given as they weren’t even on the start line.

