Leipheimer talks about his move to Omega Pharma - Quick-Step

Hired to bolster stage racing potential

Levi Leipheimer explained that his move to Omega Pharma - Quick-Step is part of an evolution within the team but that his arrival, along with that of several others will not disrupt the team’s Classics ambitions.

