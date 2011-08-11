Louder riding for a contract in Utah

Jeff Louder (BMC) is a hometown favourite (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Salt Lake City native Jeff Louder is looking to catch the eye of a new team while racing at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, as he is likely to not renew his contract with BMC, he told Cyclingnews today. The American will turn 34 in December, and has spent the past four seasons racing with BMC.

"My contract is up this year, and I am currently looking at all the options," Louder said.

"Things are always in flux... For me, family-wise, I'm at the point in my career that I'm interested in looking at what's out there and to do what's best for my family," he said.

His young family grew by one this spring, and his four-year-old daughter is about to begin pre-kindergarden, so Louder said that being able to spend more time at home is important.

"It's a balance: it's attractive to me to be able to be home. At the same time, it's a matter of what team I can find where I can do the best for the family and still compete at a high level in cycling."

When asked if he would pursue a domestic calendar for 2012, he said he hadn't decided yet.

"I'm not really settling on one or the other yet - domestically I have a lot to offer. I'm demonstrated that I am good racing at the NRC, and that's attractive - I can get good results. At the same time I'm highly experienced and I think I have a spot in Europe. It's a matter of what we can work out."

Louder said he has some pending negotiations, but that a good performance in Utah or in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado would be important toward sealing a deal.

"I'm definitely riding for a contract. Or working toward that at least. I don't think any one race ever defines a cyclist, but this is definitely a race I can do well in."

Louder is currently in 18th place overall, having lost 2:35 with many of the overall contenders on the first stage in Ogden.