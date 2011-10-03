Dean confirms move to GreenEdge

Kiwi Julian Dean expected to figure in the results of a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Julian Dean remains non-committal on his cycling future beyond 2012, with the sprinter confirming he has signed a one-year deal with UCI ProTour hopefuls, GreenEdge following weeks of speculation.

"At this stage I am just looking one year at a time, and there are no specific plans to race in 2013. But you never say 'never'," he said in a GreenEdge media release. Dean finishes up with Garmin-Cervelo at the end of this current season following four years with Jonathan Vaughters' squad.

The 36-year-old former New Zealand road champion says that his experience will be an asset for the fledgling outfit in the twilight of his career.

"I think I have something still to offer and believe over the last two to three years especially, I have raced at my best," he said.

"There're plenty of incentives next year with this new team wanting to make a mark and I would also love to compete in my fifth Olympics - that would be special."

Dean's signing gives further credence to the notion that GreenEdge could well be the new HTC-Highroad when it comes to dominating sprints with the Kiwi set to support Milan-San Remo-winner Matt Goss, with riders the likes of Tour de France green jersey winners Robbie McEwen and Baden Cooke, Leigh Howard, Michael Albasini and Allan Davis already announced.

With GreenEdge launched at the Tour Down Under last Jaunary, Dean said that the premise of at least one more season on the road was too good to refuse.

"It is a hugely exciting development for cycling, especially in Australia and New Zealand," he said. "After I learned more about the team and their philosophies, I was really enthused and wanted to be part of it.

"With the quality of the team named I'm confident we'll get World Tour status straight away. This is a really big deal and we've not seen anything of this magnitude in any sport in Australasia before. It is huge."