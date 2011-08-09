Hushovd moves to BMC Racing Team in 2012

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins his second stage of the 2011 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World road champion Thor Hushovd has signed with BMC Racing Team for 2012, the team announced today in a press release. After spending one season with Garmin-Cervelo, the 33-year-old Norwegian has signed a three-year contract with BMC.

Hushovd recently had a very successful Tour de France, in which he won two stages and wore the leader's jersey for seven days. The two-time Tour de France points classification winner is looking forward to joining the American ProTeam.

"It's a serious team where it looks like everything is well-organized," Hushovd said. "There's a plan put together for the riders for all the big and important races. Everyone knows what to do. That's a good thing."

Hushovd said one ambition remains when it comes to his Classics career. "My biggest goal is still to win Paris-Roubaix. The BMC Racing Team has good riders to support me or for me to help someone else on the team win."

BMC Racing Team President/General Manager Jim Ochowicz said signing Hushovd fits perfectly into the future plans of the organization. "Thor brings a lot of qualities to us and complements other riders on the team in races like the Spring Classics and the Grand Tours," Ochowicz said. "We're very happy to have his talents, enthusiasm and expertise now working with the BMC Racing Team family for 2012 and beyond."

Exact terms of Hushovd's contract are not being disclosed, Ochowicz said, other than the deal extends through the end of the 2014 season.