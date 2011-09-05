Team Sky signs Rowe
Promising neo added to 2012 line-up
Promising British rider Luke Rowe has been snapped up by Team Sky for 2012. Rowe comes from the same Olympic Development Programme that produced the likes of Ben Swift, Ian Stannard and Peter Kennaugh. The 21-year-old is currently racing in the Tour de l’Avenir. He joins Team Sky on a two-year deal.
In 2010 he also tasted victory at the GP Sportivi di Poggiana and has gone from strength to strength this year by winning his second ZLM Tour title as well as a stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt and three criteriums in Belgium.
