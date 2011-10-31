Viganò joins Lampre-ISD for 2012
Italian arrives from Leopard Trek
Davide Viganò has confirmed that he will ride for Lampre-ISD next season. The Italian spent 2011 in the colours of Leopard Trek, but was not among the riders joining the RadioShack following the merger of the two teams.
“I’m happy with my choice and at the same time, I feel flattered to be able to join a great club like the one at Lampre,” Viganò told Tuttobici.
The fast-finishing Viganò will join Danilo Hondo and Grega Bole in Alessandro Petacchi’s lead-out train, after fulfilling a similar role for Daniele Bennati at Leopard Trek.
“Petacchi has a lot of time for me, and for my part I’ll do everything possible to repay his confidence,” Viganò said.
A professional since 2005, Viganò rode for Quick Step and Fuji before joining Sky in 2010. After a season at the British team, he moved on to Leopard Trek, where his best result was second place on stage 5 of the Tour de Romandie. He was part of Leopard squad that won the Vuelta a España’s opening team time trial in Benidorm.
