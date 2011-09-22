Transfer news: Saxo Bank signs three

Image 1 of 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saxo Bank Sungard announced today that it has signed three young riders: Jonas Aaen Jørgensen, Jaroslaw Marycz and Ran Margaliot.

Margaliot joined the team this season as a trainee and earned a one-year contract. He hopes to become the first Israeli to race the Tour de France.

"I'm grateful to have this huge opportunity to ride with the very best in the World. I know it's going to take a lot of sweat and sacrifice, but I hope to show everyone that I'm there for the team 100 percent. I have had the fortune to get to know everyone on the team and the staff, and I have been really well received. So I look forward to repay that with hard work," Margaliot said.

Jørgensen, 25, is the winner of last weeks Grand Prix d'Ibergues and signed a two-year contract, while Marycz, 24 has returned on a one-year deal.

Stortoni added to Lampre roster, two axed from Skil-Shimano

Lampre-ISD announced that it has signed Simone Stortoni, currently with Colnago-CSF Inox. The 26-year-old climber is in his third year as a professional, and his most impressive performance to date was a second place in the 2010 Giro d'Italia stage to Monte Terminillo behind Chris Anker Sörensen.

Skil-Shimano made it public that the contracts of Robin Chaigneau and Martin Reimer would not be renewed, stating, "the progression in the development of both cyclists has stagnated."

Team Type 1 adds two, retains three more

Team Type 1 - Sanofi announced it has added Daniele Colli (Geox-TMC) and Georg Preidler (Tyrol Team) to its squad for the 2012 season. Staying with the team are Laszlo Bodrogi, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Alex Bowden.