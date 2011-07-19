Thomas renews with Sky for three years

Image 1 of 2 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Geraint Thomas (Sky) was off the front for nearly the entire stage and would receive the most combative rider award. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky announced today that it has signed Welshman Geraint Thomas for another three years. The news comes not even a full day after Thomas himself told Cyclingnews that he was entertaining offers from other teams.

Thomas has become a hot commodity this season after posting strong results in the early season, including an overall victory in the Bayern-Rundfahrt.

He has since worn the best young rider's jersey during the opening week of the Tour de France and has been active at the front of the race helping teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the sprints and being awarded most combative rider on stage 12, earning praise from his directeur sportif, Sean Yates.

"You can say anything to him and he carries it out to perfection, he can do it all," Yates said. "He's always got the legs and we've seen it time and again this year - he's worth five men really and it's great news. He's fantastic to work with and this gives everyone another lift."

Thomas himself was happy to get the stability of a three-year deal.

"It's great news to be able to commit my future to Team Sky," Thomas said in a press release. "The team have shown their potential over the last 18 months and I am delighted to have been a part of that success. The management have shown real faith in me as a rider and I feel like I'm improving all the time."

Team Principal Dave Brailsford held Thomas up as an example of what the team set out to accomplish. "We have been determined from the start to build and develop a team around the very best homegrown talent like Geraint.

"The last two weeks at the Tour de France have underlined again his world class abilities and we look forward to seeing even more from him over the next three years."

Sean Yates underlined Thomas' value to the squad as he explained: "G is one of the strongest riders in the team."

Cyclingnews understands that Thomas's Sky teammate Ben Swift has also signed a new contract with the team.