Rabon signs for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Image 1 of 2 Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 2 Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Frantisek Rabon has announced that he will ride for the revamped Omega Pharma-Quick Step squad for the next two seasons. The Czech rider had been searching for a team since it was confirmed in August that the HTC-Highroad squad would disband at the end of the season.

“I received four concrete offers, and the one from Omega Pharma-Lotto was the best choice,” Rabon said, according to AFP.

Rabon turned professional with T-Mobile in 2006 and remained on the squad following its metamorphosis into Highroad in 2008. A triple Czech time trial champion, Rabon’s biggest wins in the Highroad set-up were the prologue of the 2009 Tour de Romandie and the general classification at the Vuelta a Murcia in 2010.

Rabon will join his fellow countryman Zdenek Stybar at Quick Step, a team which has been able to count on the backing of Czech businessman Zdenek Bakala since the beginning of this year.

Another rider set to sign for Quick Step is Andy Fenn. A statement on the An Post-Sean Kelly team website said that Fenn “will join Pharma-Quick Step next season. Everyone at An Post wishes Andy all the best for the future.”

Fenn won the junior Paris-Roubaix in 2008 and has enjoyed a solid season in the colours of the Irish Continental squad, taking a stage win at the Tour de Bretagne.



