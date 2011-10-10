GreenEdge adds Impey, Meier

Image 1 of 2 Daryl Impey (Team Netapp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was one of the strongest riders in the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

GreenEdge announced today the addition of two international riders, South African Daryl Impey and Canadian Christian Meier to its 2012 roster.

Impey is best known as the 2009 winner of the Presidential Tour of Turkey who crashed spectacularly in the final stage after a controversial run-in with Dutchman Theo Bos.

The South African time trial champion rode for RadioShack in 2010 and NetApp this year. Entering his fifth professional year, the 26-year-old has an eye on a Grand Tour start for 2012.

“GreenEdge has assembled a great squad and I’m really optimistic about our chances of getting a spot in the World Tour,” Impey said.

“I’m hoping to get a start in one of the Grand Tours for next year and aim to have a good Ardennes Classics campaign. I’ll also be aiming for my first ever win in a World Tour race along with going for the overall win in some of the smaller tours.”

Meier hopes to move back up to the sport's top tier after riding with the Unitedhealthcare team this year, following a two season stint with Garmin, and is looking forward to teaming up with fellow Canadian Svein Tuft again with an eye on the Canadian WorldTour races and the Ardennes Classics.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of returning to the World Tour and being part of such an ambitious project,” Meier said.

“It will be great to race alongside some of the most experienced riders in the peloton, as I’ll be able to learn plenty from those guys and continue to develop as a rider.

GreenEdge has so far named 27 riders of a maximum 30 allowed for the WorldTour level. Two riders must be new professionals, and the average age of the team's riders cannot exceed 28. Daniel Teklehaimanot has already been named as a neo-pro on the team.

The UCI determines which teams earn spots in the WorldTour by taking into account points accumulated by the riders it has signed as well as financial, ethical and organisational details all included in its WorldTour application.

The final determination of the WorldTour teams is due to be announced in November.

GreenEdge for 2012 (incomplete)

Michael Albasini (Switzerland), Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan), Jack Bobridge, Simon Clarke, Baden Cooke, Allan Davis, Mitchell Docker, Simon Gerrans, Matt Goss, Leigh Howard, Brett Lancaster, Robbie McEwen, Cameron Meyer, Travis Meyer, Stuart O’Grady, Matt Wilson, Wesley Sulzberger (all Australia), Julian Dean (New Zealand), Daryl Impey (South Africa), Jens Keukeleire (Belgium), Sebastian Langeveld, Jens Mouris and Pieter Weening (Netherlands), Christian Meier and Svein Tuft (Canada), Daniel Teklehaimanot* (Eritrea) and Tomas Vaitkus (Lithuania).