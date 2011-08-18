BMC re-signs Burghardt and more

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) worked hard for Evans. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The BMC Racing Team announced today that seven riders have decided to continue with the team through 2012.

Five of its winning team from the Tour de France will continue: Brent Bookwalter, Marcus Burghardt, Steve Morabito, Manuel Quinziato and Michael Schär have all extended their contracts, as have Martin Kohler and Mathias Frank.

"These riders performed brilliantly throughout the 2011 season and played a major role in Cadel's victory at this year's Tour de France," said Jim Ochowitz, the team's president and general manager. "We look forward to their continued dedication and performance within the BMC Racing Team family."

The news comes in addition to the continuation of Cadel Evans through 2014 and George Hincapie for another year, making nine riders set to continue with the team. The team also added reigning world champion Thor Hushovd to its ranks.

