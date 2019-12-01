Save 20% on Thule bike racks in Cyber Monday deals

The weekend's deals are still flowing as we move on to Cyber Monday, and you can save a packet on some Thule car-mounted bike racks as part of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday promotions.

Both Halfords (in the UK) and REI (in the USA) are offering 20 per cent off Thule's EasyFold XT-2 towbar-mounted bike rack this weekend. The rack, £479.95 in the UK and $599.89 in the USA, enable you to mount two bikes to the rear end of your car.

Thule's ProRide XT/598 Rooftop bike rack, meanwhile, mounts the bike to the roof of your car and is discounted by 15 per cent at Halfords and 20 per cent at REI.

Thule EasyFold XT 2-Bike Towbar Mounted Bike Rack | 20% off at Halfords

Was £600.00 | Now £479.95

Save over £120 on this Thule bike rack at Halfords. The EasyFold XT-2 lets you transport two bikes when attached to the rear of your car.View Deal

Thule ProRide XT/598 Roof Mounted Bike Rack | 15% off at Halfords

Was £130.00 | Now £109.95

If you only need to transport one bike, then the Thule ProRide 598 bike rack could be for you. The roof-mounted rack is 15 per cent off at Halfords.View Deal

Thule EasyFold XT 2-Bike Hitch Rack | 20% off at REI

Was $749.95 | Now $599.95

REI are offering a $150 discount on the EasyFold XT-2. The bike rack allows for easy transport of two bikes.View Deal

Thule ProRide XT/598 Roof Mounted Bike Rack | 20% off at REI

Was $199.95 | Now $159.89

This roof-mounted bike rack lets you transport one bike on your car's roof, and it 20 per cent cheaper at REI for Cyber Monday.View Deal

As the name suggests, the EasyFold neatly folds together when it's not being used. The Thule EasyFold XT-2 offers convenient mounting, handling and storage, and the bike rack has a high-load capacity, allowing you to mount bikes from lightweight carbon racers up to heavy e-Bikes and mountain bikes.

There's no pre-assembly required, and locks are included, while there's also a 13-pin enabling connection, so you can hook it up to the fog and reverse lights on your car for good visibility for road users behind.

The ProRide XT/598 is a simple, easy-to-use and safe roof-mounted bike rack. No tools required to get going, and it will transport a variety of bikes, including fat bikes with a Thule 5891 wheel adapter. The rack doesn't support e-Bikes, however.

If you're looking for a new bike to go along with a new bike rack, look no further than our hub pages. We have the best Cyber Monday bike deals, Cyber Monday road bike deals and Cyber Monday e-bike deals.

Cyber Monday cycling deals from around the web: