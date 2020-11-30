Kit yourself out for winter with these Cyber Monday cycling deals

If you’re in the northern hemisphere, you’ve already accepted that the long, sunny days are far behind us, and you’re readying yourself for when the rides get really cold.

With so many great Cyber Monday bike deals on offer, why not kit yourself out for the impending months of winter cycling? There are some great deals on the best winter cycling jackets, winter cycling gloves, long-sleeve jerseys, winter base layers, and more.

To save you the time and effort, we’ve rounded up the best deals on winter cycling kit, so you should find everything you need right here. Grab yourself a bargain before they run out, and you’ll be snug and warm for every ride this winter.

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer | 25% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $42.00 | Wiggle UK: £45.00

It's the perfect time of year to pick up a long-sleeve merino base layer at full price, let alone with a 25% saving. Grab this dhb Merino wool base layer for cosy winter riding.

dhb Women’s Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer | 25% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $42.00 | Wiggle UK: £45.00

This base layer comes in four colours with all sizes currently available. Whether you're commuting or putting in the base miles, do it in pure comfort with a Merino wool base layer. It’s the first step to warmth on the bike during the colder months.

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight | 30% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $81.00 | Wiggle UK: £63.00

These Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tights offer brilliant value for money, with reflective details in strategic areas for all-round visibility, they’re perfect for winter.

dhb Women’s Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight | 30% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $81.00 | Wiggle UK: £63.00

Of course, they also come in a women’s fit with a female-specific chamois for comfortable riding.

Santini Vega Long-Sleeve Jersey | up to 20% off at ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit US: $110.99 | ProBikeKit UK: £97.99

The Santini Vega long-sleeve jersey is made of thermofleece with water-resistance treatment, ready for the cold and wet weather that usually comes with winter. It’s cut with an elongated back for splash coverage, while the ultra-slim fit helps to minimise wind-resistance. There are three large rear pockets, plus stylish details on the cuffs, neck and vertical front band.

Santini Women’s Colore Long-Sleeve Jersey | up to 32% off at ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit US: $76.99 | ProBikeKit UK: £67.99

Santini’s Colore winter line is designed to offer breathable insulation and long-lasting durability. The thermofleece construction brings warmth, while minimal stitching and ergonomic shaping of the jersey provides a comfortable fit. Reflective detailing and double sleeve cuffs keep you visible and warm on a cold winter’s ride.

Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II | 40% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $82.00 | Wiggle UK: £71.99

This Urban Primaloft Flipjak II from Endura is reversible, so you're basically getting two jackets for the price of one, and that’s with a 40% saving on top.

Altura Women's Nightvision Thunderstorm Jacket | up to 71% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $82.00 | Wiggle UK: £45.00

Altura’s Nightvision Thunderstorm winter jackets are well respected for their waterproofing and added safety and visibility features. This women’s option comes with a flattering fit, is highly reflective, and has a removable hood.

dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers | up to 23% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

CRC US: $17.00 | CRC UK: £14.00

Arm warmers help bridge the gap between autumn and winter, particularly with the shorter days when you’re more likely to get caught out in the dark. Dhb’s Regulate Thermal arm warmers are fleece-backed for warmth and comfort, and feature dual-face silicone grippers to stop them from slipping.

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Knee Warmer | up to 29% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

CRC US: $26.00 | CRC UK: £20.00

Made from MITI Rain Defence fabric, these dhb Aeron Rain Defence Knee Warmers do well to keep the water on the outside without sacrificing breathability or flexibility.

dhb Deep Winter FLT Glove | 25% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: $30.00 | Wiggle UK: £24.00

Designed for the depths of winter, these feature dhb’s Flashlight Technology (FLT), which equates to strategically placed reflective details to ensure your hand signals are seen from all directions in low light. On top of this, hollow fill insulation provides warmth, the brushed fleece lining feels comfortable against your skin, and the internal waterproof membrane helps to keep the rain out.

Endura Road Overshoes | up to 42% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $59.99 | Now from $35.00

When it’s cold and wet, give your feet some extra protection with Endura’s Road overshoes, made from 90% neoprene. While it’s not waterproof, neoprene continues to insulate as it becomes wet, so your toes won’t freeze off if you’re caught in a downpour.

Fizik Winter Overshoes | 25% off at Tredz

Was £52.99 | Now £39.99

Fizik's Winter overshoes have been reduced by 25%, perfect for this time of year. Keep your feet warm and dry, so they can do that all-important pedalling.

Fizik R5 Artica Road Shoes | 33% off at Jenson USA

Was $200.00 | Now $134.99

Make sure your feet are prepared for the worst of the winter weather. Fizik's winter road cycling shoes come with its internal Speed Lacing system and a tough and lightweight carbon outsole. Most sizes are currently available.

Giro Empire VR70 Knit SPD MTB Shoes | Up to 43% off at Tredz

Was £229.99 | Now £129.99

Not everyone uses road cleats during the winter, and nothing seems as cosy as a pair of mountain biking shoes with knit technology and a snug ankle cuff to keep out the cold, the wet and the dirt.

Garmin Varia RTL510 | up to 32% off at Wiggle

Wiggle US: £269.99 | Wiggle UK: £199.00

The Garmin Varia is more than just a rear light. It comes with an inbuilt radar which can sense how far - or close - a car is behind you.

Cateye AMPP 800 front light | up to 56% off at ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit US: $49.49 | ProBikeKit UK: £43.49

This high-powered rechargeable front light from Cateye puts out 800 lumens, and deploys OptiCube lens technology to provide a powerful and wide beam from all angles. Five light modes offer versatility for all times of day, while the fast-charging circuit claims to deliver a full charge in around 3 hours.

Wahoo Kickr Snap Smart Trainer + free annual SUF Training subscription | direct from Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo US: $499.99 | Wahoo UK: £429.99

If you’re really resistant to cycling outside in the cold, then why not just treat yourself to a top-of-the-range smart trainer instead? The Wahoo Kickr Snap has all the tech you need to connect to your favourite indoor cycling apps, but it’s not direct-drive, which helps to keep the price low. With power accuracy of +/- 3%, a maximum resistance of 1500 watts, a maximum gradient simulation of 12% and a 10.5lb flywheel, the Kickr Snap offers a realistic road feel, while the included accessories keep it compatible with all styles of road bikes.

