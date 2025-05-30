How to watch and follow Unbound Gravel 2025 – Life Time streaming and live report on Cyclingnews

There will be unprecedented access as the racing unfolds at Unbound Gravel 200 for 2025, with the prestigious race introducing free live streaming for the first time and Cyclingnews also adding a live report to its already extensive coverage. Wherever you are in the world, here are all the details of how you can follow the 200-mile race through the Flint Hills of Kansas.

How to watch Unbound 200 for free

A win at Unbound delivers the most prized title in gravel and this year as the competition unfolds in the closely watched Unbound 200 on May 31 event owners Life Time have said they will be introducing a free live stream on YouTube which will run for nearly seven hours of the 200 mile (321km) event.



The racing in the category starts at 5:50 CDT for the elite men, with the field set to include the likes of 2023 winner Keegan Swenson, Tobias Kongstad, Matthew Beers, Petr Vakoč and Brendan Johnston while 2024 winner Lachlan Morton has opted for the even lengthier XL this year, which will also be finishing on Saturday.



It is then a 6:05 CDT start for the elite women, where Rosa Klöser won't be willing to easily hand over her Unbound crown to her rivals, vowing to "make their life as hard as possible". Not that fierce competitors like Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Karolina Migoń or Paige Onwellier or Sarah Sturm will expect any less as they step onto the start line in Emporia to face up the chase through the Flint Hills.

The YouTube coverage is set to begin at 10:00 CDT, starting with a summary of what has already unfolded to bring viewers up to date and then settling in with live cover to the end of both races and the post-race interviews.



Payson McElveen, who was eighth in 2024 but is out of the race due to injury this year, Meredith Miller and Bill Elliston will be leading the commentary with Nat Ross and Lauren Hall delivering updates from out on course.

Other ways to follow along as the racing unfolds

In another first for 2025, Cyclingnews will be delivering a regularly updated live report. This will bring you the latest from the race as we draw information from a wide array of resources, including our reporters on the ground in Emporia, and also deliver insights from our pre-race interviews. Whether you are watching the live streaming, roadside in Kansas or taking a quick peek at how the races are unfolding at half time at the football, it'll help keep you up to date on how the race is unfolding. Then of course once the racing is done there will be plenty of reports, news, tech, interviews, features and analysis to get your teeth stuck into as well. The live report will start at 12:00 CET/6:00 EDT/5:00 CDT and run right through to the finish.



The Life Time Grand Prix and Unbound Gravel Instagram have of-course also always been ever-reliable and regularly updated sources of information before, during and after the event with fantastic insights generally delivered on the stories during the event.



Additionally, even with live cover Life Time will be sticking to its usual practice of delivering a highlights package on its YouTube channel at a later stage.

Unbound Gravel start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Start time Expected finish May 30, 2025 Unbound Gravel 350 XL mass start 3:00 p.m. CDT 11:05 a.m. CDT (May 31) May 31, 2025 Elite Men Unbound 200 5:50 a.m. CDT 3:00 p.m. CDT Row 2 - Cell 0 Elite Women Unbound 200 6:05 a.m. CDT 4:30 p.m. CDT Row 3 - Cell 0 Unbound 200 mass start 6:30 a.m. CDT various Row 4 - Cell 0 Unbound 100 mass start 7:30 a.m. CDT 12:30 p.m. CDT