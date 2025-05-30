Recommended reading

How to watch and follow Unbound Gravel 2025 – Life Time streaming and live report on Cyclingnews

By Contributions from published

Unprecedented coverage from Emporia, Kansas that becomes the centre stage for gravel this week

Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024
Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024 (Image credit: Life Time / Taylor Chase)
There will be unprecedented access as the racing unfolds at Unbound Gravel 200 for 2025, with the prestigious race introducing free live streaming for the first time and Cyclingnews also adding a live report to its already extensive coverage. Wherever you are in the world, here are all the details of how you can follow the 200-mile race through the Flint Hills of Kansas.

Unbound Gravel 200: Key Information

► Date: May 31, 2025

► Location: Emporia, Kansas

► Streaming: Life Time YouTube channel

► Live report: Cyclingnews

► Social media: Life Time Grand Prix Instagram, Unbound Gravel Instagram

DateRaceStart timeExpected finish
May 30, 2025Unbound Gravel 350 XL mass start3:00 p.m. CDT11:05 a.m. CDT (May 31)
May 31, 2025Elite Men Unbound 2005:50 a.m. CDT3:00 p.m. CDT
Row 2 - Cell 0 Elite Women Unbound 2006:05 a.m. CDT4:30 p.m. CDT
Row 3 - Cell 0 Unbound 200 mass start6:30 a.m. CDTvarious
Row 4 - Cell 0 Unbound 100 mass start7:30 a.m. CDT12:30 p.m. CDT
