'The Ineos boys were strong and clawed their way back' - Derek Gee-West's attempt to eclipse Thymen Arensman in Giro d'Italia GC ends in a sprint atop Piancavallo

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'I might have quit the sport if there was a fourth week' Canadian races into form in the third week, but grateful with fifth place overall

PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: (L-R) Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek, Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete in the chase group during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Derek Gee-West, Jai HIndley and Felix Gall on stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee-West's (Lidl-Trek) attempt to eclipse Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos) with several last-ditch attacks ended in a sprint on stage 20's summit finish at Piancavallo at the Giro d'Italia.

The Canadian wasn't able to pull back the time he needed to move up from fifth to fourth overall, but he said there was nothing left to lose with the three-week race concluding in Rome on Sunday.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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