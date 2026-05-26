Rugged Road D and possible return of legendary peanut-butter mud awaits elites and amateurs in Unbound 200

Just 10 miles into Unbound Gravel 200 three years ago, an overnight deluge of rain turned the world's premier gravel race into chaos. A three-mile section of the course called D Hill became a scenario of cyclo-cross craziness as a procession of elite and amateur riders had to dismount and hike through heavy mud and deep grass, which hid deep ruts and even tyre-shredding wire fencing.

This year's Unbound Gravel 200 race begins in a southerly direction from Commercial Street in downtown Emporia for 207 miles (333 km) of "rugged, remote" roads and ravines scattered across the Flint Hills of Kansas. The last time the race began to the south was 2023, when deep mud in the early miles created chaos.

Most riders chalked it up to Unbound being Unbound, with pro racer Joe Laverick saying "the beauty of Unbound is to expect the unexpected".

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But there were lingering questions about how the race could have unfolded had the route not included the treacherous 'hike-a-bike' section, with 190 miles to still ride.

"I would think after 2023, they would reroute us to avoid a repeat," Lauren De Crescenzo, the 2021 Unbound 200 winner, told Cyclingnews before her recon ride on Tuesday. "Looks like the chance of rain is lessening, but still anticipating lots of slipping and sliding! "

De Crescenzo was among the casualties in 2023 - it was the only time in five starts of Unbound which she could not finish. Three years ago she said her race was over in the first hour, as barbed wire shredded her tyres and she limped through nine hours only to withdraw 40 miles from the finish.

It is still early to predict how the weather will affect Road D this time out, but the area was soggy and chilly for the Memorial Day weekend in advance of race day.

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Sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday will be a welcome sight to help dry out any wet areas. The US National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, however, and then a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, with a high temperature on race day at a modest 80°F (26°C).

Life Time isn't negotiating with Mother Nature on how the course will present itself in four days. This course was designed to include iconic sections from the past 19 editions, like Texaco Hill, Lake Kahola and the finishing approach using the paved Highland Hill. Add D Hill to the list.

"Since its beginnings in 2006, Unbound Gravel has offered riders the opportunity to test their limits, and with the right amount of adversity, finish the event as a transformed individual," Unbound Gravel Race Director Sean Thurman told Cyclingnews.

"While the iconic minimum maintenance roads after the Road D climb have become a bit of a celebrity in their own right (especially when conditions are less than ideal), they also encapsulate the rugged, remote nature of the area and stand as a reminder that UNBOUND Gravel can be a test for riders at every level. Simply put, it’s an incredible stretch of road.

"Ultimately, our goal at Unbound Gravel is to create a pathway for riders to ride down Commercial Street, into the arms of their loved ones, completely spent from a day (and maybe more) in the saddle, but full with the knowledge that they overcame something legendary.

"Each year, as we do our course planning, our mission is to come up with routes that balance the challenge of the Flint Hills, while underscoring the beauty of the region and pay homage to the iconic roads that define Unbound Gravel.

"Whether it’s a stretch of minimum maintenance road, a daunting headwind, or an seemingly interminable climb, Unbound Gravel is about the journey and who we are on the other side."

Paint sticks became a commodity after the 2023 Unbound Gravel race (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The 'D Hill' area was removed from the route after 2015 when it became a mud pit because of heavy rain, but that didn't happen in 2023. Heavy, sticky mud just 10 miles into Unbound 200 disrupted opportunities for the elite riders to form front groups and the amateurs to enjoy the experience.

Dozens of riders struggled in the mud in 2023 and lost chunks of time for all-day chasing, like 2022 Life Time Grand Prix champion Haley Smith, who called it "a race for survival" and rolled across the line in seventh.

Keegan Swenson and Carolin Schiff won the elite titles three years ago, and both will be part of the fields this year.

Ivar Slik, the 2022 men's Unbound 200 champion, discovered he had broken his rear derailleur and cable after the mud section in 2023, and could only shift with his front derailleur, leaving just two gear options from the 11-tooth cog for the remaining 192 miles. He finished 36th.

Piotr Havik also experienced a broken rear mech in the mud, leading to a 51st place finish. Four spots behind him came Joe Laverick, who clawed his way back from 96th position in the mud. Mechanical and physical issues developed for top riders including Brendan Johnston, Nathan Haas, Payson McElveen, Cecily Decker and Alexis Skarda as well, who joined De Crescenzo as DNFs.

“It’s Unbound, and we all know that mud can be an issue. It’ll be the main topic of conversation around Emporia for the next few days," Laverick told Cyclingnews a few hours before he did his pre-ride for the 2026 race.

"Personal experience has taught me to get off the bike early and run if it’s really bad, but I don’t expect it to be. If another mud year happens, so be it. I expect Life Time have learned from 2023, and if it’s truly abysmal, they’ll make some changes. The beauty of Unbound is to expect the unexpected.”

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