Rugged Road D and possible return of legendary peanut-butter mud awaits elites and amateurs in Unbound 200

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Forecast of mid-week storms and expectations of messy conditions to be 'the main topic of conversation around Emporia for the next few days'

Amateurs battled mud starting at mile 10 for both Unbound Gravel 100 and 200 races
Amateurs battle the mud at 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Life Time)

Just 10 miles into Unbound Gravel 200 three years ago, an overnight deluge of rain turned the world's premier gravel race into chaos. A three-mile section of the course called D Hill became a scenario of cyclo-cross craziness as a procession of elite and amateur riders had to dismount and hike through heavy mud and deep grass, which hid deep ruts and even tyre-shredding wire fencing.

This year's Unbound Gravel 200 race begins in a southerly direction from Commercial Street in downtown Emporia for 207 miles (333 km) of "rugged, remote" roads and ravines scattered across the Flint Hills of Kansas. The last time the race began to the south was 2023, when deep mud in the early miles created chaos.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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