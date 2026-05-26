Who is riding Unbound XL? Maddy Nutt, Heather Jackson, Rob Britton and Peter Stetina among big names to watch in 350-mile race in Kansas

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Several well-known riders opting for ultra-distance race this year, including defending champions and both Traka 560 winners

Rob Britton sets new fastest time in his win at Unbound Gravel XL
Rob Britton won the men's Unbound XL last year (Image credit: Life Time)

It's nearly time for Unbound Gravel this weekend in Emporia, Kansas, and whilst most eyes will be on the 200-mile race which attracts most of the elite and professional gravel riders, several big names are opting for the ultra-distance Unbound XL race, totaling 356.5 miles (573km).

Mirroring the 360 race at The Traka, Unbound XL is the longest event on offer in Emporia, alongside Unbound 25, 50, 100 and 200 (which come in at 44km, 79km, 171km and 333km respectively in 2026).

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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