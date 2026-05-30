Will Jonas Vingegaard's victory at the Giro d'Italia and new preparation strategy for the Tour de France be enough to beat Tadej Pogačar?

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'Time will tell. To be able to match Pogačar you have to at your best. Compared to other years, I've needed to take a step' says Vingegaard

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey after the 20th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Gemona del Friuli and Piancavallo, Italy, on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard in pink following stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia to Piancavallo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's decision to make his long-awaited debut at the Giro d'Italia was not solely to complete the trio of Grand Tour victories, but a new approach and training strategy to his preparation for the Tour de France, where he will attempt to win a career third title in July.

The Dane has all but sealed his overall victory at the Giro d'Italia after securing a fifth stage victory atop Piancavallo on Saturday and confirmed to select members of the press, including Cyclingnews, that he believes this was the best possible preparation for his goals of winning a third yellow jersey.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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