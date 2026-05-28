How to watch 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 - Expanded live stream will cover all action start-to-finish

The live stream for Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano gets a boost in 2026 with new start-to-finish coverage of the elite men's and women's fields for Saturday's 200-mile race.

Life Time, organisers for the Kansas off-road event, will produce the live broadcast for free viewing on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel. Cover begins at 5:35 a.m. CDT from the start on Commercial Street in downtown Emporia, 20 minutes prior to the elite men's start, and the elite women taking the course 15 minutes later.

Last year, Life Time provided a live stream for most of the race, starting the feed three hours in. The early sections of the race proved pivotal, however, as crashes and attacks occurred on rugged terrain over the opening 40 kilometres. It was in that area that eventual winners for the elite divisions escaped from lead groups, Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC) and Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) moving away in small breakaways.

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A wide variety of resources will again be employed for the live action from the Flint Hills of Kansas, with a helicopter, drones, and motorbike or all-terrain vehicle cameras following lead groups. Bill Easton and Lauren Hall are expected to provide commentary for the live stream on Saturday, with on-course reports provided by Michelle Duffy.

Last year Hall covered the on-course analysis from a motorbike for the women's race, and will move into the broadcast booth to provide insight on both elite fields.

"We do our best to cover both races as much as possible, and you'll see a lot of picture-in-picture within the broadcast, which is great. It's a lot of fun to sit there and follow and call two races at once, essentially. So, yeah, it makes for a long day mentally, but you couldn't ask for better racing," Hall told Cyclingnews.

With many women's road races only broadcast for the final one to two hours, this was a welcome for the sport to showcase women and men equally.

"It's extremely important for the women's storytelling, for their sponsors, and for racing as a whole," added Hall, who had a seven-year pro road career and now works as a cycling analyst for many pro races, including USPro Road Championships.

Lauren Hall called the action from the back of a motorbike during the elite women's race at 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Life Time)

A pre-race show, The Leadout, will kick off the LTGP YouTube coverage on Thursday, May 28, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Cyclingnews will also provide detailed play-by-play coverage on the website for the entirety of Unbound Gravel 200, with highlights from rider interviews, news, features and images captured in the week leading up to the race.

Live, on-course video updates for the women’s and men’s races will also be shared on the official Life Time Grand Prix and Life Time Unbound Gravel Instagram pages, and fans will be able to watch race highlights on the LTGP YouTube channel in the days following Unbound 200.

Unbound Gravel 200 is the signature event for Life Time Grand Prix, now in its fifth edition. Life Time has also committed to providing live streams at four of the six races in the series, which started at Sea Otter Classic Gravel in April and will continue later this year at Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Big Sugar Classic.

A total prize purse of $60,000 is on offer across the elite men’s and women’s races at Unbound 200, paid five deep. A prize purse of $350,000 will be shared between the two divisions for riders who finish top 10 in the Life Time Grand Prix after six races.

How to watch 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 for free

You can stream Unbound Gravel 200 on YouTube for free. It will be put out on the Life Time Grand Prix channel.

Coverage starts at 11:35 BST, 06:35 ET and 20:35 AEST.

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