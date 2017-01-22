Giovanni Visconti’s Merida Scultura – Gallery

A look at the 2017 race bike for the Bahrain-Merida team
The newly formed Bahrain-Merida team enters the WorldTour with part of the infrastructure of the Lampre-Merida setup, while the majority of the old squad has formed the newly named UAE-Abu Dhabi team. The Merida namesake has stuck with the Bahrain team however, giving options of the Merida Scultura, Reacto and Warp frames combined with Shimano groupsets and Fulcrum wheels.
The distinctive blue, red and gold colours of the team form the main design for the frame, whilst flashes of the same colours also appear on the saddle. SRM supply the team’s powermeters and issued each rider of the team with a special gold coloured SRM PC-8 head unit. As well as the head unit, SRM supply the eye catching cranks, developed from existing THM Clavicula cranks and newly branded as SRM. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supplies the chainrings, brakes and shifting.
Finishing kit on GionvanniVisconti’s bike comes from FSA and Vision components; with Italian brand Prologo supplying contact point comfort with a Nago C3 saddle and OneTouch handlebar tape. Visconti’s saddle is set forward, with the clamp positioned beyond Prologo’s recommended safety limits.
Visconti rolls on Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular wheels paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. The Fulcrum wheels are equipped with CULT bearings. Developed by Campagnolo, CULT bearings’ tests claim when spun to 500rpm, the wheels will continue to spin for nine times longer than wheels with standard bearings.