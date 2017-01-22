Giovanni Visconti’s Merida Scultura – Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Giovanni Visconti's Merida Scultura (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 32 Visconti has spint shifters on the thumb position of the handlebar drops (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 32 25mm tyres are the general consensus in the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 32 Prologo OneTouch handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 32 The rear brake internal cable exits underneath the downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 32 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 32 The seat position is just beyond the recommended maximum limits and marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 32 The brand new SRM PC-8 had not had it's protective sticker removed (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 32 A closer look at the bottom bracket area (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 32 The SRM speed sensor (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 32 The Fulcrum wheels are equipped with Campagnolo ceramic bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 32 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 brake/shift levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 32 The gold SRM PC-8 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 32 Neat gear cable exits on the chainstay (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 32 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 derailleurs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 32 A closer look at the pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 32 Bahrain-Merida use Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 32 Carbon hubs on the Fulcrum wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 32 Bahrain-Merida Merida Scultura for 2017 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 32 The Bahrain-Merida team are equipped with SRM's new powermeter crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 32 Shimano Dura-Ace pedals for the new WorldTour team (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 32 Visconti opts for 53-39 chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 32 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 32 The Prologo saddle features a flash of the team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 32 Prologo's Nago C3 saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 26 of 32 The rear end of the Scultura (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 27 of 32 The rear brake is positioned under the bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 28 of 32 Each Bahrain-Merida rider received a custom gold coloured SRM PC-8 unit (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 29 of 32 Vision Trimax 4D carbon handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 30 of 32 The FSA OS stem has been fitted with a carbon face plate (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 31 of 32 FSA SL-K seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 32 of 32 Visconti runs a Dura-Ace 11 speed cassette with 11-28 cogs (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

The newly formed Bahrain-Merida team enters the WorldTour with part of the infrastructure of the Lampre-Merida setup, while the majority of the old squad has formed the newly named UAE-Abu Dhabi team. The Merida namesake has stuck with the Bahrain team however, giving options of the Merida Scultura, Reacto and Warp frames combined with Shimano groupsets and Fulcrum wheels.

The distinctive blue, red and gold colours of the team form the main design for the frame, whilst flashes of the same colours also appear on the saddle. SRM supply the team’s powermeters and issued each rider of the team with a special gold coloured SRM PC-8 head unit. As well as the head unit, SRM supply the eye catching cranks, developed from existing THM Clavicula cranks and newly branded as SRM. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supplies the chainrings, brakes and shifting.

Finishing kit on Gionvanni Visconti’s bike comes from FSA and Vision components; with Italian brand Prologo supplying contact point comfort with a Nago C3 saddle and OneTouch handlebar tape. Visconti’s saddle is set forward, with the clamp positioned beyond Prologo’s recommended safety limits.

Visconti rolls on Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular wheels paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. The Fulcrum wheels are equipped with CULT bearings. Developed by Campagnolo, CULT bearings’ tests claim when spun to 500rpm, the wheels will continue to spin for nine times longer than wheels with standard bearings.

Full Specifications:

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Merida Scultura, size 50

Fork: Merida Road Carbon Race

Stem: FSA OS

Handlebar: Vision Trimax 4D handlebars, 410mm

Tape: Prologo OneTouch

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed

Crankset: SRM, 172.5mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Prologo Nago C3

Seatpost: FSA SL-K

Bottle cages: Elite Pase



