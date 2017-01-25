Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
29-year-old Italian gets 2017 underway on board an S-Works Tarmac in Australia
Gianluca Brambilla closed out 2016 with two Grand Tour stage wins, a podium at Strade Bianche and two days in the maglia rosa. Now in his fifth season with Quick-Step, Brambilla will look to improve on his best season to date, and we take a look at the bike he will be riding.
Riding a size 46, Brambilla's Specialized is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series groupset. The 170mm crankset is equipped with a 4iiii powermeter and 53-39 chainrings. Brambilla runs a Shimano Ultegra cassette (11-28).
The finishing kit on the bike is a combination of FSA and Specialized components, while Roval supply the 50mm wheels and tyre combination. A K-Edge out-front computer mount is paired with a brand new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season.
Full Specifications:
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Fork: S-Works FACT carbon
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99,110mm, -6 degrees
Handlebar: FSA Omega Compact, 400mm
Tape: Supacaz Supa Sticky Kush
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular
Saddle: S-Works Toupe
Seatpost: FSA K-Force
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.70m
Rider's weight: 57kg
Saddle height from BB: 700mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680
Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg
