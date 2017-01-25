Trending

Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

29-year-old Italian gets 2017 underway on board an S-Works Tarmac in Australia

Image 1 of 24

Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 24

Brambilla's name adorns the seatstays

Brambilla's name adorns the seatstays
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 24

Supacaz handlebar tape

Supacaz handlebar tape
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 24

A CeramicSpeed headset and FSA stem

A CeramicSpeed headset and FSA stem
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 24

A profile view of Brambilla's cockpit

A profile view of Brambilla's cockpit
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 24

S-Works Turbo tubular tyres

S-Works Turbo tubular tyres
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 24

Brambilla opts for Roval CLX 50 carbon wheels

Brambilla opts for Roval CLX 50 carbon wheels
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 24

Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals

Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 24

A look at the seat junction

A look at the seat junction
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 24

Brambilla's view whilst racing

Brambilla's view whilst racing
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 24

A look at the forks and front end of the bike

A look at the forks and front end of the bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 24

The 4iiii powermeter is dual-sided

The 4iiii powermeter is dual-sided
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 24

The Tarmac features a bottom bracket supplied by CeramicSpeed

The Tarmac features a bottom bracket supplied by CeramicSpeed
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 24

Shimano Dura-Ace front brake

Shimano Dura-Ace front brake
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 24

The Dura-Ace crankset is equipped with 53-39 chainrings

The Dura-Ace crankset is equipped with 53-39 chainrings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 24

The Quickstep team use 4iiii powermeters

The Quickstep team use 4iiii powermeters
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 24

A closer look at the chainrings

A closer look at the chainrings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 24

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 24

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 24

Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages

Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 24

Specialized Toupe saddle

Specialized Toupe saddle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 22 of 24

Brambilla has a new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season

Brambilla has a new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 23 of 24

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 24 of 24

FSA K-Force carbon seatpost

FSA K-Force carbon seatpost
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Gianluca Brambilla closed out 2016 with two Grand Tour stage wins, a podium at Strade Bianche and two days in the maglia rosa. Now in his fifth season with Quick-Step, Brambilla will look to improve on his best season to date, and we take a look at the bike he will be riding.

Riding a size 46, Brambilla's Specialized is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series groupset. The 170mm crankset is equipped with a 4iiii powermeter and 53-39 chainrings. Brambilla runs a Shimano Ultegra cassette (11-28).

The finishing kit on the bike is a combination of FSA and Specialized components, while Roval supply the 50mm wheels and tyre combination. A K-Edge out-front computer mount is paired with a brand new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season.

Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Fork: S-Works FACT carbon
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99,110mm, -6 degrees
Handlebar: FSA Omega Compact, 400mm
Tape: Supacaz Supa Sticky Kush
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular
Saddle: S-Works Toupe
Seatpost: FSA K-Force
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.70m
Rider's weight: 57kg
Saddle height from BB: 700mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680
Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg 