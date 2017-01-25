Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Gianluca Brambilla's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 24 Brambilla's name adorns the seatstays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 24 Supacaz handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 24 A CeramicSpeed headset and FSA stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 24 A profile view of Brambilla's cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 24 S-Works Turbo tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 24 Brambilla opts for Roval CLX 50 carbon wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 24 A look at the seat junction (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 24 Brambilla's view whilst racing (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 24 A look at the forks and front end of the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 24 The 4iiii powermeter is dual-sided (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 24 The Tarmac features a bottom bracket supplied by CeramicSpeed (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 24 The Dura-Ace crankset is equipped with 53-39 chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 24 The Quickstep team use 4iiii powermeters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 24 A closer look at the chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 24 Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 24 Specialized Toupe saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 24 Brambilla has a new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 24 FSA K-Force carbon seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Gianluca Brambilla closed out 2016 with two Grand Tour stage wins, a podium at Strade Bianche and two days in the maglia rosa. Now in his fifth season with Quick-Step, Brambilla will look to improve on his best season to date, and we take a look at the bike he will be riding.

Riding a size 46, Brambilla's Specialized is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series groupset. The 170mm crankset is equipped with a 4iiii powermeter and 53-39 chainrings. Brambilla runs a Shimano Ultegra cassette (11-28).

The finishing kit on the bike is a combination of FSA and Specialized components, while Roval supply the 50mm wheels and tyre combination. A K-Edge out-front computer mount is paired with a brand new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season.

Full Specifications:

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Fork: S-Works FACT carbon

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99,110mm, -6 degrees

Handlebar: FSA Omega Compact, 400mm

Tape: Supacaz Supa Sticky Kush

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular

Saddle: S-Works Toupe

Seatpost: FSA K-Force

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.70m

Rider's weight: 57kg

Saddle height from BB: 700mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680

Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg