Trending

Ben Swift's Colnago C60 - Gallery

A close look at the UAE Abu Dhabi rider's new Italian-flavoured bike

Image 1 of 23

Ben Swift's new Colnago C60

Ben Swift's new Colnago C60
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 23

Swift will be rolling on 50mm carbon rims...

Swift will be rolling on 50mm carbon rims...
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 23

And Campy's ultrasmooth CULT ceramic bearings

And Campy's ultrasmooth CULT ceramic bearings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 23

While Swift's bike is very Italian, the seat tube features the UAE's colors

While Swift's bike is very Italian, the seat tube features the UAE's colors
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 23

Swift's saddle of choice is the Selle Italia SLR Team Edition

Swift's saddle of choice is the Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 23

He's even got a Colnago top cap

He's even got a Colnago top cap
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 23

Completing Swift's cockpit are a set of 42mm Deda Zero 100 Shallow Bars

Completing Swift's cockpit are a set of 42mm Deda Zero 100 Shallow Bars
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 23

A Colnago sticker marks Swift's seat height

A Colnago sticker marks Swift's seat height
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 23

Swift's Super Record front brake

Swift's Super Record front brake
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 23

The UAE Dubai riders are all riding C60s at the Tour Down Under

The UAE Dubai riders are all riding C60s at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 23

The Super Record EPS shifters feature a carbon brake lever as well as Campy's trademark thumb shifters

The Super Record EPS shifters feature a carbon brake lever as well as Campy's trademark thumb shifters
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 23

Swift's bike sees Super Record brakes front and rear

Swift's bike sees Super Record brakes front and rear
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 23

Every component on Swift's bike is Italian, except for the French Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals

Every component on Swift's bike is Italian, except for the French Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 23

The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units

The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 23

The Super Record EPS rear derailleur is made mostly of carbon fibre...

The Super Record EPS rear derailleur is made mostly of carbon fibre...
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 23

As is the front derailleur

As is the front derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 23

Quite a few riders are running the Elite Custom Race Plus cages. They are made from 'fibre reniforced material', not carbon

Quite a few riders are running the Elite Custom Race Plus cages. They are made from 'fibre reniforced material', not carbon
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 23

Swift's Deda Zero100 stem is made from alloy and measures 130mm

Swift's Deda Zero100 stem is made from alloy and measures 130mm
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 23

Swift is using an out in front K-Edge Garmin mount

Swift is using an out in front K-Edge Garmin mount
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 23

Colnago's 'club' emblem is iconic

Colnago's 'club' emblem is iconic
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 23

It's easy to miss UAE Dubai's name stickers...

It's easy to miss UAE Dubai's name stickers...
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 22 of 23

Ernesto Colnago's signature adorns the toptube

Ernesto Colnago's signature adorns the toptube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 23 of 23

Wrapping up the Bora Ultras are 25c Vittoria tubulars

Wrapping up the Bora Ultras are 25c Vittoria tubulars
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

After finishing second in the 2016 Milan San-Remo in Team Sky colours, Englishman Ben Swift left the British team to ride for the UAE Abu Dhabi team. Swapping from Pinarello to Colnago, Swift and the rest of the UAE Abu Dhabi riders will be riding C60s at the Tour Down Under.

Related Articles

Gold wheels, custom SRMs, home made shoes and more - Tour Down Under tech

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery

Tour Down Under: New bikes and tech for WorldTour teams - Gallery

Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil RC - Gallery

Colnago still makes its frames by hand with star-shaped lugs and tubes, which the brand says are stiffer than a standard joint.

The team's bikes are finished mostly using components with an Italian heritage and Swift’s C60 is tricked out head-to-toe in Campy Super Record EPS. It also sees a power2max power meter at the cranks with 172.5 crank arms and 53-39 chainrings, and he’s also rolling on Campy Bora Ultra 50 wheels with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubs.

Swift rides a size 53 frame with a 130mm stem and 420mm Deda bars (Deda measures ‘outside to outside’). At the back is an 11-29T cassette with six titanium sprockets and Campy’s Ultrashift teeth profile. For his seating arrangements, Swift opts for a Selle Italia SLR team edition saddle.

The only bit of kit not originating from an Italian outfit are his French Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Click or swipe through the photo gallery above for detailed look at Swift's C60.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Colnago C60
Fork: Colnago C60
Headset: Colnago
Stem: Deda Zero 100, 130mm
Handlebar: Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm
Front brake: Super Record Brakeset
Rear brake: Super Record Brakeset
Brake/shift levers: Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Super Record EPS
Cassette: Super Record 11-29T
Chain: Super Record
Crankset: Super Record with power2max
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Wheelset: Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
Seatpost: Colnago carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.79m
Rider's weight: 69kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 700mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg