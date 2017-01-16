Ben Swift's Colnago C60 - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Ben Swift's new Colnago C60 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 23 Swift will be rolling on 50mm carbon rims... (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 23 And Campy's ultrasmooth CULT ceramic bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 23 While Swift's bike is very Italian, the seat tube features the UAE's colors (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 23 Swift's saddle of choice is the Selle Italia SLR Team Edition (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 23 He's even got a Colnago top cap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 23 Completing Swift's cockpit are a set of 42mm Deda Zero 100 Shallow Bars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 23 A Colnago sticker marks Swift's seat height (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 23 Swift's Super Record front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 23 The UAE Dubai riders are all riding C60s at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 23 The Super Record EPS shifters feature a carbon brake lever as well as Campy's trademark thumb shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 23 Swift's bike sees Super Record brakes front and rear (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 23 Every component on Swift's bike is Italian, except for the French Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 23 The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 23 The Super Record EPS rear derailleur is made mostly of carbon fibre... (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 23 As is the front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 23 Quite a few riders are running the Elite Custom Race Plus cages. They are made from 'fibre reniforced material', not carbon (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 23 Swift's Deda Zero100 stem is made from alloy and measures 130mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 23 Swift is using an out in front K-Edge Garmin mount (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 23 Colnago's 'club' emblem is iconic (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 23 It's easy to miss UAE Dubai's name stickers... (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 23 Ernesto Colnago's signature adorns the toptube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 23 Wrapping up the Bora Ultras are 25c Vittoria tubulars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

After finishing second in the 2016 Milan San-Remo in Team Sky colours, Englishman Ben Swift left the British team to ride for the UAE Abu Dhabi team. Swapping from Pinarello to Colnago, Swift and the rest of the UAE Abu Dhabi riders will be riding C60s at the Tour Down Under.

Colnago still makes its frames by hand with star-shaped lugs and tubes, which the brand says are stiffer than a standard joint.

The team's bikes are finished mostly using components with an Italian heritage and Swift’s C60 is tricked out head-to-toe in Campy Super Record EPS. It also sees a power2max power meter at the cranks with 172.5 crank arms and 53-39 chainrings, and he’s also rolling on Campy Bora Ultra 50 wheels with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubs.

Swift rides a size 53 frame with a 130mm stem and 420mm Deda bars (Deda measures ‘outside to outside’). At the back is an 11-29T cassette with six titanium sprockets and Campy’s Ultrashift teeth profile. For his seating arrangements, Swift opts for a Selle Italia SLR team edition saddle.

The only bit of kit not originating from an Italian outfit are his French Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Click or swipe through the photo gallery above for detailed look at Swift's C60.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Colnago C60

Fork: Colnago C60

Headset: Colnago

Stem: Deda Zero 100, 130mm

Handlebar: Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm

Front brake: Super Record Brakeset

Rear brake: Super Record Brakeset

Brake/shift levers: Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Super Record EPS

Cassette: Super Record 11-29T

Chain: Super Record

Crankset: Super Record with power2max

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Wheelset: Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition

Seatpost: Colnago carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.79m

Rider's weight: 69kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 700mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg