Peter Sagan's custom Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc – Gallery
8.4kg of custom paint and disc brakes for the World Champion
Following last season's famous rainbow painted Specialized Tarmac and Venge at Tinkoff, Peter Sagan continues his custom bike trend with his new team, Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under. However, whilst the Venge ViAS disc brings buckets of aerodynamic advantages and certainly looks the part, the complete bike tips the scales at a whopping 8.46 kilogrammes, without a computer or bottles.
With the UCI minimum weight limit at 6.8 kilogrammes, it is rare to see a WorldTour bike anywhere near 8 kilogrammes, let alone above the figure. Although the hydraulic disc brakes account for some of the excess weight, the calliper brake version of Sagan's Venge still comes in at 8.01 kilogrammes.
Sagan seems unsure about which bike he will race on at the Tour Down Under and has been swapping between the two for his daily training rides in Australia.
The pearlescent paint on the frame is combined with flashes of the turquoise team colours of Bora-Hansgrohe on the inside of the stays and forks, black and gold decals throughout the frame and contrasting gum-wall tyres. Raw carbon finish on the Roval wheels and S-Works finishing kit complete a standout bike for the WorldTour's standout rider. The bar tape is provided by Supacaz, who also sponsor Quick-Step Floors this season.
Following the delayed deliveries of Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset, Sagan's machine is equipped with the previous incarnation of the electronic groupset. The drivetrain is made up of 53-39 chain rings and a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.
The hydraulic disc brakes are Shimano's R785 series and feature a 160mm rotor on the front wheel, 140 mm on the rear wheel and both wheels paired with thru-axels.
Following Fran Ventoso's injury at Paris-Roubaix last year, the UCI banned disc brakes in racing following a safety review. However, the new discs with rounded edges were approved for racing by the UCI late last year and we are likely to see at least some WorldTour riders racing on disc brakes in the coming weeks and months.
The aerodynamic Venge ViAS frameset is complemented with Specialized's S-Works Aerofly handlebars, Roval CLX 64 disc wheels and S-Works Romin Evo saddle.
Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc, size 56
Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc fork
Stem: Venge ViAS aero stem, 150mm
Handlebar: S-Works Aerofly carbon, Bar tape: Supacaz
Front brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 140mm rotor
Brake/Shift levers:
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Roval CLX 64mm
Tyres: S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm
Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo
Seatpost: Specialized Venge, FACT carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva carbon
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.84m
Rider's weight: 73kg
Saddle height from BB: 760mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm
Total bicycle weight: 8.46kg
