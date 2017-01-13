Peter Sagan's custom Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc – Gallery

Image 1 of 38 The colours on Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS come alive in the Australian sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS is set up with Shimano Dura-Ace cranks and a 4iiii crank-based power meter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Like most Venge ViAS the front wheel is tucked in the downtube for aerodynamics and a tight wheelbase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 Peter Sagan's Venge ViAS has all the colors of the rainbow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Peter Sagan's custom Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 38 Sagan prefers traditional gum wall tyres this time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 A view from above (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 The front 160mm disc and fork (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Peter Sagan's aero cockpit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 The rear disc is a 140mm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Peter Sagan's custom Specialized Venge ViAS disc bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Sagan runs a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 38 There are a few flashes of the Bora-Hansgrohe team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 38 Bora-Hansgrohe partner with 4iiii for their powermeters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 38 The 4iiii powermeter is dual sided (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 38 Thru axels on the rear wheel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 38 The seat tube features Peter Sagan's logo (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 38 No new Dura-Ace 9150 shifters for the World Champion (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 38 Flat tops on the bars improver aerodynamics (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 38 The Venge is all about cutting through the wind with minimal resistance (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 38 Raw carbon finish on the seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 38 The rear end of the custom Venge (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 38 Even the seat rail mounts are aero (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 38 Perfectly wrapped tape for the World Champion (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 38 Gum wall tyres for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 38 Roval CLX 64mm wheels and S-Works Turbo tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 38 A curved down tube hugs the front wheel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 38 Shimano R785 disc brakes with 160mm rotors on the front wheel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 38 140mm rotors on the rear wheel for the World Champion (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 38 The pearlescent paint and gold lettering represents both the rainbow stripes and gold medal in Doha (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 38 Golden Venge lettering (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 38 Peter Sagan opts for a S-Works Romin Evo saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 38 The Romin Evo saddle features carbon rails and is Specialized's lightest production saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 38 Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 38 S-Works Aerofly carbon handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 38 S-Works Venge ViAS aero stem works in conjunction with the Aerofly bars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 38 Thru axels on the forks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 38 On-brand tape to prevent valve rattle on the carbon rims (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Following last season's famous rainbow painted Specialized Tarmac and Venge at Tinkoff, Peter Sagan continues his custom bike trend with his new team, Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under. However, whilst the Venge ViAS disc brings buckets of aerodynamic advantages and certainly looks the part, the complete bike tips the scales at a whopping 8.46 kilogrammes, without a computer or bottles.

With the UCI minimum weight limit at 6.8 kilogrammes, it is rare to see a WorldTour bike anywhere near 8 kilogrammes, let alone above the figure. Although the hydraulic disc brakes account for some of the excess weight, the calliper brake version of Sagan's Venge still comes in at 8.01 kilogrammes.

Sagan seems unsure about which bike he will race on at the Tour Down Under and has been swapping between the two for his daily training rides in Australia.

The pearlescent paint on the frame is combined with flashes of the turquoise team colours of Bora-Hansgrohe on the inside of the stays and forks, black and gold decals throughout the frame and contrasting gum-wall tyres. Raw carbon finish on the Roval wheels and S-Works finishing kit complete a standout bike for the WorldTour's standout rider. The bar tape is provided by Supacaz, who also sponsor Quick-Step Floors this season.

Following the delayed deliveries of Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset, Sagan's machine is equipped with the previous incarnation of the electronic groupset. The drivetrain is made up of 53-39 chain rings and a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.

More on this story:

The hydraulic disc brakes are Shimano's R785 series and feature a 160mm rotor on the front wheel, 140 mm on the rear wheel and both wheels paired with thru-axels.

Following Fran Ventoso's injury at Paris-Roubaix last year, the UCI banned disc brakes in racing following a safety review. However, the new discs with rounded edges were approved for racing by the UCI late last year and we are likely to see at least some WorldTour riders racing on disc brakes in the coming weeks and months.

The aerodynamic Venge ViAS frameset is complemented with Specialized's S-Works Aerofly handlebars, Roval CLX 64 disc wheels and S-Works Romin Evo saddle.

Full Specifications:

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc, size 56

Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc fork

Stem: Venge ViAS aero stem, 150mm

Handlebar: S-Works Aerofly carbon, Bar tape: Supacaz

Front brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 140mm rotor

Brake/Shift levers:

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64mm

Tyres: S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm

Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo

Seatpost: Specialized Venge, FACT carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva carbon

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.84m

Rider's weight: 73kg

Saddle height from BB: 760mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm

Total bicycle weight: 8.46kg