Domenico Pozzovivo's Factor O2 – Gallery
Down Under WorldTour debut for British brand Factor
After a season in the Pro Continental ranks with ONE Pro Cycling, 2017 sees Factor make the step up to WorldTour with AG2R La Mondiale. The Tour Down Under was the first opportunity to take a look at the French team's race bikes for the upcoming season and whilst many features were announced last October, there are a few distinct changes.
The AG2R La Mondiale bike features Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, Mavic wheels and SRM power meters, but the bike does not feature ee brakes, unlike the initial announcement last autumn. Further to this, one of Factor's owners, former Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke, explained that the bikes would feature CeramicSpeed oversized jockey wheels on the rear derailleurs. Regular Dura-Ace 9000 series brakes and standard Di2 rear derailleurs are in place of these items on the Factor, although CeramicSpeed does supply the headset or bottom bracket.
Domenico Pozzovivo raced the Factor O2 for the first time at the Tour Down Under. The Italian rides a size 49 frame and the complete bike weighs in just over the UCI minimum weight limit at 6.84kg.
The O2 is completed with finishing kit from Black Inc, including the seat post, handlebars and stem. Pozzovivo runs 53-39 chainrings and a Shimano Ultegra 11-28 cassette. The cables around the cockpit are tied together with a few pieces of electrical tape, which leaves a lot to be desired aesthetically. Fizik provide both the handlebar tape and the Arione saddle complimenting the white and blue colour scheme.
Much like many other WorldTour teams, it is likely we will see AG2R La Mondiale switch to the latest Dura-Ace 9100 series groupsets come spring.
Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Factor O2, size 49
Fork: Factor RGi carbon
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: Black Inc, 120mm
Handlebar: Black Inc, 385mm
Tape: Fizik Superlight Dual Touch
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Look Keo Blade
Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seatpost: Black Inc.
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.65m
Rider's weight: 53kg
Saddle height from BB: 655mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 650mm
Top tube length (effective): 515mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.84kg
