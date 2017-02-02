Trending

Domenico Pozzovivo's Factor O2 – Gallery

Down Under WorldTour debut for British brand Factor

Image 1 of 18

Domenico Pozzovivo's Factor O2

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 18

A closer look at the seat cluster

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 18

The Di2 front derailleur

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 18

The Factor also has a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 18

French wheels for the French team

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 18

There is certainly tidier cable finishing in the WorldTour peloton

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 18

AG2R run SRM headunits whilst racing, whilst Pozzovivo opts for a Garmin whilst training

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 18

Pozzovivo's seatpost is marked with electrical tape

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 18

Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series shifters

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 18

Shimano Dura-Ace brakes

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 18

The Di2 junction box mount is integrated as a spacer above the CeramicSpeed headset

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 18

The seat post, handlebars and stem are supplied by Black Inc

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 18

Elite Cannibal bottle cages

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 18

Like the majority of the peloton, AG2R run Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 18

Homage to the Factor's British roots

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 18

53-39 chainrings for the Italian

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 18

The bike is equipped with a SRM powermeter

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 18

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

After a season in the Pro Continental ranks with ONE Pro Cycling, 2017 sees Factor make the step up to WorldTour with AG2R La Mondiale. The Tour Down Under was the first opportunity to take a look at the French team's race bikes for the upcoming season and whilst many features were announced last October, there are a few distinct changes.

The AG2R La Mondiale bike features Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, Mavic wheels and SRM power meters, but the bike does not feature ee brakes, unlike the initial announcement last autumn. Further to this, one of Factor's owners, former Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke, explained that the bikes would feature CeramicSpeed oversized jockey wheels on the rear derailleurs. Regular Dura-Ace 9000 series brakes and standard Di2 rear derailleurs are in place of these items on the Factor, although CeramicSpeed does supply the headset or bottom bracket.

Domenico Pozzovivo raced the Factor O2 for the first time at the Tour Down Under. The Italian rides a size 49 frame and the complete bike weighs in just over the UCI minimum weight limit at 6.84kg.

The O2 is completed with finishing kit from Black Inc, including the seat post, handlebars and stem. Pozzovivo runs 53-39 chainrings and a Shimano Ultegra 11-28 cassette. The cables around the cockpit are tied together with a few pieces of electrical tape, which leaves a lot to be desired aesthetically. Fizik provide both the handlebar tape and the Arione saddle complimenting the white and blue colour scheme.

Much like many other WorldTour teams, it is likely we will see AG2R La Mondiale switch to the latest Dura-Ace 9100 series groupsets come spring.

Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Factor O2, size 49
Fork: Factor RGi carbon
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: Black Inc, 120mm
Handlebar: Black Inc, 385mm
Tape: Fizik Superlight Dual Touch
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Look Keo Blade
Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seatpost: Black Inc.
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.65m
Rider's weight: 53kg
Saddle height from BB: 655mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 650mm
Top tube length (effective): 515mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.84kg
 