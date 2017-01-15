Trending

Lachlan Morton's Cervelo S5 - Gallery

A look at the Dimension Data rider's bike for the Tour Down Under

Lachlan Morton's 2017 Dimension Data Cervelo S5

The seat post is marked for a quick setup

The brake cables and gear wires are kept together neatly

Speedplay pedals in Dimension Data green

The non-driveside crank

Tight clearances on the S5 seat tube

Tacx Deva bottle cages

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur

A closer look at the chainrings

Shimano Dura-Ace brakes

Bolts on the downtube secure the Di2 battery

CeramicSpeed supply the bottom bracket and headset bearings

The carbon rails and structure of the Fizik saddle

A leftover DT Swiss skewer from last year's wheels

The brake cables and gear wires are kept together neatly

ROTOR 2IN powermeter

Continental 25mm tubular tyres

ENVE carbon road hub

Lizard Skins DSP Camo bar tap compliments the ENVE components

Morton opts for 10mm of spacers under his stem

Morton opts for 10mm of spacers under his stem

Morton rides a 56 frame

The uniquely shaped seat post offers aero advantages

Dimension Data issue Fizik Antares saddle

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supply the shifting

The bike features a KMC X11SL chain

53-38 ROTOR Q rings for the Australian

Clean rear dropouts

Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.

Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year's Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.

The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.

The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE's new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.

The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket. 

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Cervélo S5 — size 56
Fork: Cervélo S5
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree
Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)
Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: KMC X11SL
Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: Enve SES 4.5
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.80m
Rider's weight: 62kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 750mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 715mm
Head tube length: 157mm
Top tube length (effective): 565mm 