Lachlan Morton's Cervelo S5 - Gallery
A look at the Dimension Data rider's bike for the Tour Down Under
Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.
Related Articles
Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year's Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.
The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.
The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE's new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.
The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Cervélo S5 — size 56
Fork: Cervélo S5
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree
Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)
Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: KMC X11SL
Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: Enve SES 4.5
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.80m
Rider's weight: 62kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 750mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 715mm
Head tube length: 157mm
Top tube length (effective): 565mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy