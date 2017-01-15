Lachlan Morton's Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Lachlan Morton's 2017 Dimension Data Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 28 The seat post is marked for a quick setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 28 The brake cables and gear wires are kept together neatly (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 28 Speedplay pedals in Dimension Data green (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 28 The non-driveside crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 28 Tight clearances on the S5 seat tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 28 Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 28 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 28 A closer look at the chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 28 Shimano Dura-Ace brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 28 Bolts on the downtube secure the Di2 battery (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 28 CeramicSpeed supply the bottom bracket and headset bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 28 The carbon rails and structure of the Fizik saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 28 A leftover DT Swiss skewer from last year's wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 28 The brake cables and gear wires are kept together neatly (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 28 ROTOR 2IN powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 28 Continental 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 28 ENVE carbon road hub (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 28 Lizard Skins DSP Camo bar tap compliments the ENVE components (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 28 Morton opts for 10mm of spacers under his stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 28 Morton opts for 10mm of spacers under his stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 28 Morton rides a 56 frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 28 The uniquely shaped seat post offers aero advantages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 28 Dimension Data issue Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 28 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supply the shifting (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 28 The bike features a KMC X11SL chain (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 28 53-38 ROTOR Q rings for the Australian (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 28 Clean rear dropouts (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.

Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year's Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.

The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.

The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE's new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.

The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Cervélo S5 — size 56

Fork: Cervélo S5

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Stem: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree

Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)

Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Chain: KMC X11SL

Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Wheelset: Enve SES 4.5

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.80m

Rider's weight: 62kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 750mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 715mm

Head tube length: 157mm

Top tube length (effective): 565mm