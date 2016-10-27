Factor unveils further details of AG2R La Mondiale partnership
Bardet riding the Factor O2 for months
Speaking exclusively with Cyclingnews, former Tour de France Green Jersey winner, Baden Cooke, has outlined further details of Factor's step up to the WorldTour ranks in 2017.
Announced earlier this month, AG2R La Mondiale will become the first WorldTour team to ride Factor Bikes. Emerging in 2009 out of composite specialists bf1systems, Factor made their name with the cutting edge designs FACTOR001 and the non-UCI legal Vis Vires. The 2014 season saw the development of Factor's first UCI legal frame designs and Baden Cooke purchased the brand from bf1systems.
