Simon Geschke's Giant TCR – Gallery

A look at Team Sunweb’s new ride for 2017

Image 1 of 16

Simon Geschke's Giant TCR

Simon Geschke's Giant TCR
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 16

The bike features an integrated seat post

The bike features an integrated seat post
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 16

Electrical tape prevents any unwanted rattling from the tyre valves

Electrical tape prevents any unwanted rattling from the tyre valves
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 16

Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres

Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 16

Elite Ciussi bottle cages

Elite Ciussi bottle cages
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 16

A look at the rear end

A look at the rear end
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 16

The frameset features internal cabling

The frameset features internal cabling
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 16

The Giant computer looks similar to a Bryton Rider 530s

The Giant computer looks similar to a Bryton Rider 530s
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 16

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series shifters

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series shifters
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 16

A closer look at the shifters

A closer look at the shifters
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 16

Shifters on the handlebar tops assist shifting whilst climbing

Shifters on the handlebar tops assist shifting whilst climbing
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 16

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 16

A common gear combination of 53/39 x 11-28

A common gear combination of 53/39 x 11-28
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 16

The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a Pioneer power meter

The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a Pioneer power meter
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 16

The saddle has a composite construction and carbon rails

The saddle has a composite construction and carbon rails
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 16

Geschke opts for a Giant Contact SLR perch

Geschke opts for a Giant Contact SLR perch
(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Simon Geschke lined up for the first WorldTour race of 2017 with the newly branded Team Sunweb, formerly Giant-Alpecin. Although the title sponsor has changed, the team is still equipped with the Taiwanese brand's frames and Shimano components.

Similarly to most of the WorldTour teams, Team Sunweb arrived at the Tour Down Under without the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, the 9100 series. Although the groupset was launched at last year's Tour de France, not a single WorldTour team have the full compliment of the groupset. As a result, Team Sunweb's 2017 team bikes are equipped with the older, but more than capable Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupset.

Along with the Dura-Ace groupset, Geschke's bike rolls on Dura-Ace C50 wheels partnered with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres. A Giant branded computer, which draws a remarkable resemblance to the Bryton Rider 530, accompanies the in-house finishing kit also from Giant.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Geschke's bike.

Complete bike specifications
Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, size small
Fork: Giant Advanced SL
Stem: Giant Contact SL, 120mm
Handlebar: Giant Contact SLR, 400mm
Tape: Giant Contact
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace (175mm) 53-39 tooth, with Pioneer powermeter
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Forward
Seatpost: Integrated
Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.70m
Rider's weight: 64kg
Saddle height from BB: 715mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 690mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg 