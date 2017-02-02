Simon Geschke's Giant TCR – Gallery
A look at Team Sunweb’s new ride for 2017
Simon Geschke lined up for the first WorldTour race of 2017 with the newly branded Team Sunweb, formerly Giant-Alpecin. Although the title sponsor has changed, the team is still equipped with the Taiwanese brand's frames and Shimano components.
Similarly to most of the WorldTour teams, Team Sunweb arrived at the Tour Down Under without the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, the 9100 series. Although the groupset was launched at last year's Tour de France, not a single WorldTour team have the full compliment of the groupset. As a result, Team Sunweb's 2017 team bikes are equipped with the older, but more than capable Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupset.
Along with the Dura-Ace groupset, Geschke's bike rolls on Dura-Ace C50 wheels partnered with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres. A Giant branded computer, which draws a remarkable resemblance to the Bryton Rider 530, accompanies the in-house finishing kit also from Giant.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, size small
Fork: Giant Advanced SL
Stem: Giant Contact SL, 120mm
Handlebar: Giant Contact SLR, 400mm
Tape: Giant Contact
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace (175mm) 53-39 tooth, with Pioneer powermeter
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Forward
Seatpost: Integrated
Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.70m
Rider's weight: 64kg
Saddle height from BB: 715mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 690mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg
