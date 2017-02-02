Simon Geschke's Giant TCR – Gallery

Image 1 of 16 Simon Geschke's Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 16 The bike features an integrated seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 16 Electrical tape prevents any unwanted rattling from the tyre valves (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 16 Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 16 Elite Ciussi bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 16 A look at the rear end (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 16 The frameset features internal cabling (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 16 The Giant computer looks similar to a Bryton Rider 530s (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 16 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 16 A closer look at the shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 16 Shifters on the handlebar tops assist shifting whilst climbing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 16 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 16 A common gear combination of 53/39 x 11-28 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 16 The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a Pioneer power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 16 The saddle has a composite construction and carbon rails (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 16 Geschke opts for a Giant Contact SLR perch (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Simon Geschke lined up for the first WorldTour race of 2017 with the newly branded Team Sunweb, formerly Giant-Alpecin. Although the title sponsor has changed, the team is still equipped with the Taiwanese brand's frames and Shimano components.

Similarly to most of the WorldTour teams, Team Sunweb arrived at the Tour Down Under without the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, the 9100 series. Although the groupset was launched at last year's Tour de France, not a single WorldTour team have the full compliment of the groupset. As a result, Team Sunweb's 2017 team bikes are equipped with the older, but more than capable Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupset.

Along with the Dura-Ace groupset, Geschke's bike rolls on Dura-Ace C50 wheels partnered with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres. A Giant branded computer, which draws a remarkable resemblance to the Bryton Rider 530, accompanies the in-house finishing kit also from Giant.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, size small

Fork: Giant Advanced SL

Stem: Giant Contact SL, 120mm

Handlebar: Giant Contact SLR, 400mm

Tape: Giant Contact

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace (175mm) 53-39 tooth, with Pioneer powermeter

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Forward

Seatpost: Integrated

Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.70m

Rider's weight: 64kg

Saddle height from BB: 715mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 690mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg