Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery
We take a look at the Tour Down Under leader's bike
After an unlucky 2016 season, Richie Porte returns to racing at the Tour Down Under with five months of rest under his belt. Porte's last race was the Olympic road race in Rio, where the Australian crashed with 35 kilometres to go and fractured his right scapula, ruling him out of the time trial.
Related Articles
Porte in excellent shape for the Tour Down Under and, winning stage two on the Paracombe climb in Adelaide to take the overall race lead.
Porte rides a 48cm frame and the smaller sized components continue with 170mm Dura-Ace cranks and a 110mm 3T stem. The BMC team continue to use the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets; including shifting, brakes, pedals and wheels. It is likely we will see the team update to the latest Dura-Ace Di2 9150 in the coming months.
Whilst Porte opts for shorter cranks than most riders, his BMC bike is equipped with a more common combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.
A compact cockpit consists of a 3T stem, 380mm wide handlebars and Corius Pro bar tape, all also supplied by the Italian brand. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Arione saddle and 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of Richie Porte's bike.
Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 48
Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR
Stem: 3T ARX, 110mm, -6 degrees
Handlebar: 3T Rotundo Team, 380mm wide
Tape: 3T Corius Pro
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 170mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seatpost: BMC Teammachine SLR01
Bottle cages: Elite Pase
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.72m
Rider's weight: 62kg
Saddle height from BB: 685mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 650mm
Head tube length: 108mm
Top tube length (effective): 520mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.14kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy