Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 26 Elite provide the bottle cages and bottles to BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 26 The Teammachine features a small, third triangle in the frame design to improve comfort (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 26 Porte rides a size 48 frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 26 The Teammachine can host both electronic and mechanical components (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 26 A look at the toptube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 26 Porte's top cap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 26 The cockpit is predominantly 3T components (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 26 The pedals are also Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 26 A closer look at the tyre and rims (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 26 Porte rides standard 53-39 chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 26 The 3T stem has a -6 degree angle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 26 BMC run Vittoria tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 26 BMC are still running Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace crankset and a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 26 The Australian's name adorns the toptube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 26 Fizik Arione saddle with marks on the carbon seat rails for setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 26 The BMC seatpost has a rear offset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 26 Ready for Porte's race number (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 26 Porte has a 110mm stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 26 SRM PC-8 head unit in team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 26 Tidy cables ensure a better looking cockpit and helps the bike's aerodynamics (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace C35 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

After an unlucky 2016 season, Richie Porte returns to racing at the Tour Down Under with five months of rest under his belt. Porte's last race was the Olympic road race in Rio, where the Australian crashed with 35 kilometres to go and fractured his right scapula, ruling him out of the time trial.

Porte in excellent shape for the Tour Down Under and, winning stage two on the Paracombe climb in Adelaide to take the overall race lead.

Porte rides a 48cm frame and the smaller sized components continue with 170mm Dura-Ace cranks and a 110mm 3T stem. The BMC team continue to use the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets; including shifting, brakes, pedals and wheels. It is likely we will see the team update to the latest Dura-Ace Di2 9150 in the coming months.

Whilst Porte opts for shorter cranks than most riders, his BMC bike is equipped with a more common combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.

A compact cockpit consists of a 3T stem, 380mm wide handlebars and Corius Pro bar tape, all also supplied by the Italian brand. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Arione saddle and 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of Richie Porte's bike.



Full Specifications:

Complete bike specifications

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 48

Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR

Stem: 3T ARX, 110mm, -6 degrees

Handlebar: 3T Rotundo Team, 380mm wide

Tape: 3T Corius Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 170mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seatpost: BMC Teammachine SLR01

Bottle cages: Elite Pase

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.72m

Rider's weight: 62kg

Saddle height from BB: 685mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 650mm

Head tube length: 108mm

Top tube length (effective): 520mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.14kg