Tom Boonen's 2017 Quick-Step Floors Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS Disc

It's all change for Tom Boonen's bike in 2017, with the Belgian so impressed by disc brakes that he's decided to use them in the final few months of his career. Boonen spoke to Cyclingnews on the eve of the Vuelta a San Juan about his decision to switch to discs, and we took the opportunity to take some photos of his new Specialized Venge ViAS disc, as well as note down all the specifications.

The Venge is Specialized's aero frame, which features a curved down tube and seat tube for a snug fit around the wheels that minimises drag. In a bid to further enhance the aerodynamics of the set-up, Boonen is using a 64mm Roval CLX wheel on the back – compared to 50mm at the front.

Instead of the extreme Specialized Aerofly handlebars used by Peter Sagan and others, Boonen is using 40cm FSA Compact bars, while his stem is custom-made to provide him with extra stiffness.

As for the disc brakes, they are Shimano's R-785 series and both the front and rear rotors measure 160mm and are paired with a 12mm thru-axle.

Some riders have found that the flex of the larger rotors can create an undesirable noise - and Team Roompot reportedly switched from 160mm to 140mm rotors last year - but the QuickStep team is sticking with the specifications prescribed by the UCI to the neutral service vehicles, which hand out spare wheels in case of punctures. Only Boonen and Marcel Kittel, who debuts at the Dubai Tour later this month, will be using discs at the Belgian team for the time being.

Boonen is running Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, with a 53/39 chainring combination on the front and an 11-28 cassette.

The 36-year-old measures in at an imposing 1.92 metres in height, and he uses a size 60 frame, with his Romin Plus saddle – more padded than most – pushed back to allow him to adopt that sleek aero position of his.

In total the bike weighs in at 7.8kg, comfortably above the UCI's lower limit of 6.8kg, with the disc brakes accounting for an extra 300 or so grams.

This is the bike Boonen will be riding in the vast majority of races in his final season, though it remains to be seen whether he chooses to go with Specialized's cobble-specific Roubaix model for some or all of Paris-Roubaix - his final bow.

"Roubaix is a special race, but I'm going to test the bike on the cobblestones in the next few weeks and how it performs there," he said. "If I can ride the Venge I will ride the Venge."

Full Specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc, size 60

Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc fork

Stem: Custom

Handlebar: FSA Compact 40

Front brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 177.5mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Roval CLX – 50mm front, 64mm rear

Tyres: S-Works Turbo Cotton

Saddle: S-Works Romin Plus 155mm

Seatpost: Specialized Venge ViAS

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva carbon

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.92m

Rider's weight: 82kg

Saddle height from BB: 819mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 798mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.8kg