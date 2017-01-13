Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery
A detailed look at the Team Sky rider's bike for 2017
Team Sky and Pinarello launched the Pinarello Dogma F10 bike earlier this week, designed specifically for the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 electronic groupset. The concaved downtube integrates the electronic groupset's battery for charging and updating the unit via the so-called E-Link system, at the same time reducing drag on the downtube compared to the F8 model.
The frame is decorated with the same dot-dash design that adorns the 2017 team jersey, which was unveiled last December. The concaved downtube design first appeared on the Pinarello Bolide time trial frameset in 2016. Also inspired by a previous Pinarello model, the Dogma F10 also features a flap behind the fork dropouts, first seen on Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record bike.
With deliveries of the Shimano 9150 Dura-Ace groupset delayed to most WorldTour teams, Team Sky seem to have had the best luck in receiving new parts early thanks to their relationship with Pinarello. However, the team are still waiting on the latest Dura-Ace crankset and are therefore using a Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset.
Geraint Thomas rides a size 56 frame, 131mm stem and 175mm cranks. The cranks feature 53-39 chainrings and are paired with a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.
Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle and Shimano's in-house component brand, PRO provide the stem, handlebars and bar tape.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the details of Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10.
Full Specifications:
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10 – size 56
Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10
Headset: Pinarello
Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 131mm
Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 400mm
Tape: PRO handlebar tape
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 175mm, 53/39T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Pase
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.83m
Rider's weight: 70kg
Saddle height from BB: 790mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 710mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg
