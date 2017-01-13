Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Geraint Thomas' new Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 21 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 21 Thomas has a 131mm stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 21 The F10 was deigned with a combination of both aesthetics and aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 21 The concave downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 21 The Dogma F10's rear stays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 21 The bike features Dura-Ace 9150 shifting (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 21 A closer look at the front mech (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 21 Shimano's Dura-Ace 9100 also features a hood redesign (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 21 The seat post features the same design as the frame and Team Sky's 2017 jersey (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 21 Thomas' Fizik saddle is marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 21 The F10 is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 21 Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 21 The concave downtube of the F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 21 Pinarello's E-Link system to charge and update the Di2 system (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 21 The bike features a 9000 series Dura-Ace crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 21 53-39 chainrings for Thomas (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 21 Geraint Thomas' F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 21 The front hub of the Dura-Ace C50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Team Sky and Pinarello launched the Pinarello Dogma F10 bike earlier this week, designed specifically for the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 electronic groupset. The concaved downtube integrates the electronic groupset's battery for charging and updating the unit via the so-called E-Link system, at the same time reducing drag on the downtube compared to the F8 model.

The frame is decorated with the same dot-dash design that adorns the 2017 team jersey, which was unveiled last December. The concaved downtube design first appeared on the Pinarello Bolide time trial frameset in 2016. Also inspired by a previous Pinarello model, the Dogma F10 also features a flap behind the fork dropouts, first seen on Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record bike.

With deliveries of the Shimano 9150 Dura-Ace groupset delayed to most WorldTour teams, Team Sky seem to have had the best luck in receiving new parts early thanks to their relationship with Pinarello. However, the team are still waiting on the latest Dura-Ace crankset and are therefore using a Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset.

Geraint Thomas rides a size 56 frame, 131mm stem and 175mm cranks. The cranks feature 53-39 chainrings and are paired with a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.

Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle and Shimano's in-house component brand, PRO provide the stem, handlebars and bar tape.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the details of Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10.

Full Specifications:

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10 – size 56

Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10

Headset: Pinarello

Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 131mm

Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 400mm

Tape: PRO handlebar tape

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 175mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Pase

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.83m

Rider's weight: 70kg

Saddle height from BB: 790mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 710mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg