Moosejaw deals: Our pick of the best cycling deals from Moosejaw

Moosejaw specializes in outdoor sports equipment, including snowboarding, rock climbing and, of course, cycling. Founded in 1992 and now owned by Walmart, Moosejaw is slowly expanding across the country, with eleven brick and mortar stores, as well as a very active web store that stocks brands including Castelli, Gore, Mavic, Zipp, Norco and Silca.

There’s a sale on right now that sees some products almost half price, including carbon road wheels from Zipp, road and gravel bikes from Norco, Raleigh and Diamondback, as well as cycling kit from the likes of Castelli, Gore and Louis Garneau.

To save you hours of trawling through the Moosejaw madness, we’ve rounded up our favourite deals from the current sale. Read on for the best Moosejaw deals.

Moosejaw discount codes

Halloween is just around the corner, and Moosejaw’s getting into the spirit with the discount code CANDYCORN. Enter this at the checkout to receive 30 per cent of your order value back in Moosejaw reward dollars.

Today's best Moosejaw deals

Norco Search XR S2 Bike | 15% off

Was $2,099.00 | Now $1,783.99

The Norco Search XR S2 is an out-and-out gravel bike, boasting Reynolds 725 steel tubing, a carbon fork to save weight and provide lateral stiffness, and a full Shimano GRX400 groupset complete with hydraulic disc brakes. The 2x10 speed gearing is designed to make climbing off-road slightly easier, thanks to the 46/36T chainset paired with 11-36 cogs at the rear. The Norco Super Flare handlebars provide a 16-degree flare for improved off-road stability, while the 42mm wide tubeless-ready WTB Resolute tyres provide all the traction needed to have an adventure off the beaten track.

View Deal

Niner MCR RDO 2-Star Bike | 20% off

Was $4,700.00 | Now $3,759.99

For anyone who can’t decide between a gravel bike and a full-suspension mountain bike, the Niner MCR RDO 2-Star makes the perfect compromise. The carbon frame is paired with a CVA suspension system designed for gravel and tuned especially to provide a smoother ride no matter how rough the terrain. It features a Shimano GRX400 groupset, a Fox 32 Float AX Performance Elite EVOL fork with 40mm travel and an X-Fusion Microlite RL rear shock with a remote lockout, so you can dial the ride to suit your needs.View Deal

Norco Section S1 Bike | 10% off

Was $2,999.00 | Now $2,698.99

The Norco Section S1 is a versatile road bike designed to handle most terrains, thanks to its Reynolds 725 steel frame, carbon fork, 22-speed Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes. This makes for a rugged and comfortable frame, smooth and efficient gear shifting, and expert braking power. Only the 55.5cm frame is on sale currently, but if you’re after a comfortable and durable road bike with DT Swiss E1800 Spline rims and 32mm wide tubeless ready Hutchinson Sector tyres, then you’re in luck.View Deal

Norco Section S2 Bike | 15% off

Was $2,199.00 | Now $1,868.99

A more affordable model than the previous one, the Norco Section S2 is just as versatile and comfortable a road bike as the S1, but comes in a more wallet-friendly build. The Shimano 105 drivetrain is mated with TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes and tubeless-ready Alex rims, making it a great choice for endurance and mixed-terrain roadies. Plus the $400 saved can go towards some great upgrades. Only the 55.5cm frame is currently discounted.View Deal

Raleigh Merit 4 | 20% off

Was $1,840.00 | Now $1,471.99

This endurance-focused road bike from Raleigh makes an excellent investment for anyone hoping to munch up some miles. A lightweight aluminum frame and carbon fork are equipped with Shimano Tiagra gearing, hydraulic disc brakes and DT Swiss E1850 rims wrapped in 28mm Schwalbe Durano Race Guard tyres. There are mounts for a rack and fenders, so you can even set it up for commuting. Extra durability comes in the form of 12mm thru-axles, while the Fizik Antares R7 saddle offers a comfortable ride when out all day.View Deal

Diamondback Century 3 | 10% off

Was $1,700.00 | Now $1,529.99

This Diamondback Century 3 road bike has a sleek and classic aesthetic, and offers a more relaxed and comfortable riding position, with a heightened head tube that relieves stress in the neck and back. Fitted with a 2x11-speed Shimano 105 drivetrain and Tektro Spyre flat mount mechanical disc brakes, this is sure to be a great investment for someone who fits a 54cm frame.View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tubeless Tyre | 48% off

Was $94.95 | Now $48.99

The ever-popular Conti GP5000 tubeless tyres practically sell themselves, with their all-round durability, lightweight confidence and added puncture protection. If you’re in the market for some 700x25mm tyres then you’re in for a bargain. These tyres feature an added liner to provide a tight seal for a perfect tubeless setup, and the BlackChili compound tread reduces rolling resistance, with a lasered micro profile structure that improves traction over the tyre’s shoulder for expert cornering.View Deal

Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Clincher Disc Brake Tubeless Road Wheel | 35% off

Was $1,350.00 | Now $804.99

If you’re looking to upgrade the wheels on your disc brake road bike, look no further than these Zipp 202 Firecrest carbon clinchers. Disc brake compatible and tubeless ready, these rims offer world-class handling and stability, thanks to Zipp’s Firecrest rim technology. The hubs are versatile ZR1s that include replaceable end caps, to be compatible with both quick-release skewers and thru-axles.View Deal

Full Speed Ahead SL-K Stem | 40% off

Was $90.99 | Now $48.99

One of the easiest ways to adjust your geometry for a better fit - especially if you feel too cramped or stretched out, is to swap your stem for a more appropriate length. Anyone on the lookout for either a 70mm or 90mm stem will nab a bargain here. This 3D forged and CNC machined aluminum stem features a CSI faceplate, a 6-degree rise, and a 40mm fork clamp stack height. It weighs 141g (5oz) and has a diameter of 31.8mm.View Deal

Maloja Men's TitusM. 1/2 Shot Sleeve Bike Jersey | 41% off

Was $118.95 | Now $69.99

Winter may be on its way but that makes it the perfect time to grab a bargain ready for next summer. This polygiene-treated men’s jersey is antimicrobial and resists the build up of odors, so you can wear it several times before needing to wash it. This in turn extends the lifespan of the garment. Made from Nylon and Spandex, the comb-shape structure of the fabric offers a combination of technical surface and soft touch. It provides UV40 protection, additional venting through perforated laser cut inserts and mesh materials, and stitch-free seams for a comfortable, frictionless fit.View Deal

Gore Wear Men's C5 GTX Infinium Jersey | 25% off

Was $189.95 | Now $141.99

The chill is definitely setting in, and there’s no better time to start bringing Gore Windstopper technology into your cycling wardrobe. This windproof, breathable and water-resistant jersey is designed to keep you as comfortable as possible while on the bike. It’s form-fitting, with longer sleeves and a dropped tail, taped seams at the shoulder and arm for added rain protection, and a raised collar to keep the warmth in. You get 360-degree visibility in low-light conditions, thanks to the reflective detailing on all sides, while the 3D rear pocket construction provides more storage space than usual.View Deal

Louis Garneau Men's Course LGneer Race Bib Short | 25% off

Was $299.95 | Now $224.99

With only medium sizes left in stock, don’t be too late to grab yourself a pair of these Louis Garneau LGneer bib shorts. They feature Garneau’s patented 5motion chamois, which delivers multi-directional movement without compromising on comfort. These bib shorts are lightweight, and provide superior moisture management to help you stay dry and comfortable after long efforts in the saddle. They’re cut from a single layer with UV protection properties, and feature a front panel that makes nature breaks a breeze.View Deal

Gore Wear Universal Gore Windstopper Overshoe | 38% off

Was $99.95 | Now $61.99

Keep your feet toasty and dry through the colder months, with some Gore Windstopper overshoes. Made entirely from Windstopper fabric, they’re soft and versatile, water-repellent, and highly breathable so there’s no danger of ‘boiling in the bag’. There’s a reflective logo on the side and reflective piping on the back, to help you stay visible in the darker mornings and evenings, while the zipper closure makes them easy to put on and take off.View Deal

Lazer Blade MIPS Helmet | 20% off

Was $124.95 | Now $99.99

With 20 per cent off, now’s a good time to invest in a new road helmet, especially when you can get a Lazer Blade with MIPS for under $100. It’s only available in blue, and in a size large, so stock is limited. 22 vents provide the airflow needed to keep your head cool, while MIPS provides superior rotational impact protection. Meanwhile the Blade’s narrow shape is combined with Lazer’s Advanced Rollsys retention system to help you achieve an excellent fit. View Deal

Suomy Glider Helmet | 30% off

Was $224.99 | Now $157.99

This aerodynamic race helmet from Suomy features a polycarbonate shell and in mold technology to achieve a wind-defying shape. Inside, the removable and washable interior is antibacterial, protecting against the build-up of sweat and the nasty odors that come with it. An anti-insect net between the vents prevents bugs from setting up home in your hair, while the removable chin strap allows you to create the perfect fit.View Deal

Smith Envoy ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses | 40% off

Was $188.95 | Now $112.99

Polarized cycling glasses are a wonderful way to enhance your riding experience, because they increase the contrast between light and shadow to provide ultimate clarity ahead of you. The ChromaPop lenses that come with these Smith Envoy sunglasses will give you optimal vision, while the hydrophilic megol nose and temple pads deliver a perfect fit.View Deal

Light and Motion Urban 350 and Vis Micro Lights | 30% off

Was $104.99 | Now $72.99

Darker mornings and evenings are already here, and you can never have too many good quality lights. This front and rear set from Light and Motion make an excellent set of spares, thanks to their high-power output and side lighting for 180-degree visibility. Up front, the Urban 350 provides 350 Lumens, an accurate battery charge status indicator and a custom engineered reflector to optimize light distribution. Meanwhile, the Vis 180 Micro rear light puts out 25 Lumens and offers the same technology while attached to your seat post.View Deal

We’ve done the best we can to round up the best deals at Moosejaw right now, but if you’re still looking for something specific, browse the Moosejaw sale for yourself, just to be sure. Plus, don’t forget to share anything we’ve missed in the comments section below.

