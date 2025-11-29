This Black Friday Apple AirPods discount might be small, but it's just one of many massive headphone deals

The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's top spec earbuds, listed at $249. But this Black Friday deal brings the price of Apple's premium in-ear noise-cancelling headphones down to $219.99, saving you 12% or $29.

That price buys you Apple's latest and best noise-cancelling tech, which it claims is twice as effective as that in its older generation AirPods Pro 2. Apple also says the AirPods Pro 3 will run for up to eight hours on a charge with active noise cancellation enabled. They also bring you 3D audio plus, and for the cyclist, there's an inbuilt heart rate monitor, as well as calories burned calculation.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deal, you can do that here:

The full range of Apple AirPods has reached its lowest price ever this Black Friday and we've found great deals if you want the non-Pro version.

In the US, you can pick up the AirPods 4 for just $69 - that's an insane 47% saving, while in the UK they're £99, saving you a less generous 17%. Head over to our AirPods deals page for more.

UK AirPod Pro 2 deal

The AirPods Pro 3 discount is limited to US buyers, but we've found a deal on the AirPods Pro 2, also with active noise cancellation, at Currys for UK buyers, where Apple's previous generation Pro 2 earbuds are priced down from £229 to £169, saving you £60.

If you want the very latest AirPods Pro 3 in the UK, Currys also has these in stock, priced at £219.

Save 26% (£60) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £169 at Currys Buy the AirPods Pro 2 with a £60 discount at Currys, with active noise cancelling and up to 6 hours battery life, wireless charging and 30 hours runtime with the case.



(Image credit: Future)

