Fancy becoming a cycling influencer? Then you'll need one of the best action cameras – the DJI Osmo 4 is on sale with 21% off, its lowest price this year

If you're gearing up for summer riding or considering throwing your hat into the cycling influencer game, then one of the best action cameras for cyclists is the best way of documenting your rides and creating content.

Right now, there's a nice discount on the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera, available for just $229 at Amazon.

It takes this feature-packed action camera down to one of its lowest ever prices, and saves you $60 on its list price of $289, which equates to a 21% saving.

The deal sweetener here is that this Amazon camera deal is on the DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo bundle, and comes with not only the camera but a host of added extras. It includes a quick-release adapter mount and a protective frame, making it a great beginner-friendly choice for first-time cycling action camera users.

This Amazon action camera deal is unlikely to be around for long, although it's not the cheapest the DJI Osmo has ever been (that was $199 in March last year). This price, with the added accessories, makes it worth grabbing while you can.

Save 21% ($60) DJI Osmo Action 4: was $289 now $229 at Amazon Save 21% The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe-to-toe with more expensive rivals from the likes of GoPro and Insta360. It's easy to use, has a great app, and this bundled Amazon deal comes with plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.

The DJI Osmo 4 has been around for a while now, and it was first released back in August 2023. So it's fair to say its specification doesn't quite make it the leading action camera these days, however its still got plenty going for it, especially at this price.

The Osmo 4 has performance features you'll find in its more expensive rivals, with 4K/120fps HDR footage, and the DJI HorizonSteady software that keeps things smooth and ultra-level for stunning video footage. You can also shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.

Elsewhere, battery life is impressive and allows for up to 160 minutes of non-stop filming, on par with the likes of the GoPro Hero13, which costs significantly more at $399 on Amazon.

Class matching features also include three stabilisation modes to provide steady footage and crystal-clear clarity. It also has impressive waterproofing, designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters, so for cycling, it means it'll handle the worst of weather and also allows for easy operation even with wet hands.

If you want the best of the best, then you won't go far wrong in considering the Insta360 Go Ultra. That's our top pick for an action camera, and the Insta360 Go Ultra is currently priced at $449.99 on Amazon.

