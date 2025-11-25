All Apple AirPods earbuds hit lowest ever price for Black Friday already, with a significant drop from previous lows

Deals on Apple AirPods have become a staple of our Black Friday Bike Deals hub, and traditionally, the Black Friday period has always been the best time to pick up Apple’s extremely popular headphones. Usually, each Black Friday, we see a big discount on one key model, depending on where Apple is with its product cycles, but this year, all the latest key models of AirPod earbuds (not including the over-ear and much larger AirPods Max, for now at least) are at their lowest ever prices in the USA, as checked by our historic price software.

USA: Quick Black Friday Deals

UK: Quick Black Friday Deals

Starting at the cheaper end and working up, the AirPods 4 are 47% off, down to a staggering $69. This is down from a previous low in recent days of $80, so if you jumped a bit too soon, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Despite being the cheapest of the range, you still get 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, Siri-enabled help, and Apple’s spatial audio with head tracking.

Save 47% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $69 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ While they may be the baby of the AirPods range, the standard 4 still packs a punch, with enough battery to last, and enough added features to be helpful without bogging you down with too much. Simply put, a great pair of everyday buds.

Save 17% Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Not quite the same level of discount in the UK, but this is still a lowest-ever price, and the first time the AirPods 4 have dipped under £100.

Next up are the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. Same battery life, same Siri features, added live translation, and here you also get noise cancellation, transparency mode, and conversation detection, so you don’t even need to pause your track if someone starts talking to you. These previously hit a low of around $120 recently, but are now down from their initial $179 to a cool $99.99.

Save 44% Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling: was $179 now $99.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Peace and quiet is to be treasured, so if you want the same features as the standard AirPods but want to block the world out then these are the ones to choose. They've never been this cheap before.

Save 12% Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling: was £169 now £149 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These have been cheaper in the UK before, to £134.10, so our advice here is if these are the ones you're after then hold out until the Friday at least as they may well come down further.

Finally, we have the mighty AirPods Pro 3, the flagship model in Apple's earbud range. They’ve been stable at $249 almost exclusively for months, aside from a little dip over Amazon Prime Day in September, but are now as cheap as they’ve ever been at $219.99. Better noise cancellation, swappable bud-ends for a more comfortable fit, all the features of the lower models too and more besides like heart rate monitoring, hearing tests, and 8 hours of battery life.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, at least, this is a US-only deal, as the UK version is still full price, but keep an eye on Amazon, as very often, where the USA leads, the UK follows.