The best REI Black Friday deals: Savings on Rapha, Le Col, Garmin and more

REI offers a huge range of products for many sports, not just cycling. It's well priced and has excellent service, as well as wide US store coverage, with REI membership unlocking further discounts on may products.

This Black Friday, REI has deals on name brand kit from Rapha, Garmin and more, as well as its own brand merchandise, so it's a great time to pick up a replacement for items that have seen better days or that enhance your riding.

Unusually for a big retailer, REI's shops are closed this Black Friday to allow its staff to enjoy Thanksgiving. They'll be open for business again on Saturday though and you can, in any case, order online today.

Quick Black Friday deals

Save 31% Rapha Core LS Jersey: was $125 now $85.93 at REI Read more Read less ▼ REI has a number of Rapha pieces on sale this Black Friday, including the Core and Pro ranges, although many are in limited sizes. But this chocolate brown Core jersey is available in sizes from S to XL. Its brushed inner face and fourth zipped pockets set you up for longer, cooler rides and raglan sleeves ensure a comfortable fit.

Save 40% Gore Wear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket: was $270 now $161.93 at REI Read more Read less ▼ With Gore closing out its cycle clothing business, this may be one of the last chances to buy a classic Gore-Tex waterproof cycling jacket, particularly with a discount and in four sizes and two colours. The Spinshift features Gore's latest ePE membrane and recycled content, so it's eco-friendly too. Available for men at the same price as well as the women's version shown.

Save 29% Garmin Edge 540: was $350 now $249.99 at REI Read more Read less ▼ You can save almost a third on the price of Garmin's button-operated Edge 540 cycling computer at REI. It includes all the functionality needed to track your rides and performance in a compact package. With battery life of as much as 42 hours, it won't give up, even on multi-day rides.

Save 50% Pearl Izumi Quest Barrier Convertible Jacket: was $130 now $64.83 at REI Read more Read less ▼ A really versatile addition to your cycling wardrobe, the zip-off arms allow you to regulate your core temperature on your rides. It's low weight and windproof to keep your core warm and includes a single zipped rear pocket as well as two zipped hand pockets on the front. Also available for women at the same price.

Save 30% Le Col ARC Merino jersey: was $205 now $142.93 at REI Read more Read less ▼ Le Col's ARC gravel kit includes this 67% merino blend jersey. It's designed for high breathability and fast drying and merino's odour resistance makes it a great option for multi-day bikepacking trips. Available in S, M or XL.

Endura Sultrack Cargo Bib Tights: was $200 now $139.93 at REI Read more Read less ▼ Technically designed for MTB use, the Sultrack tights would also serve for cold, wet gravel rides. There are three zipped pockets to load up, plus a bladder pocket. Adjustable straps ensure that your cargo won't result in a poor on-bike fit.

Save 32% Blackburn Mammoth Flip Mini-Pump: was $44.95 now $30.73 at REI Read more Read less ▼ If you get a flat on a ride, the last thing you want is ages spent getting your tyre back up to pressure. With a foot peg and fold-out handle, this Blackburn pump is quick to use and can handle road tyres, mot just gravel and MTB ones. REI members can save even more, with an extra 25% off until 1 December.

Save 35% Cannondale Sidestreet Helmet: was $115 now $74.73 at REI Read more Read less ▼ Cannondale includes MIPS in its stylish Sidestreet urban bike helmet. The wide front vent ensures plenty of airflow, with six exhaust vents in the helmet top and a further five at the rear. Available in three sizes and three colours at REI, all with the same discount.

Save 26% Bontrager NCS Fenders: was $77 now $56.93 at REI Read more Read less ▼ A winter riding essential, fenders will keep you drier and more comfortable. These durable polycarbonate Bontrager fenders can be fitted without the need to cut the stays, which are rust-resistant. You can fit a Trek Blendr rear light too.

Save 29% Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: was $700 now $499.99 at REI Read more Read less ▼ REI has a $200 discount on the Flux 2 trainer this Black Friday, although you'll have to figure in the cost of a cassette, as this is not included. The Flux 2 offer 2000 watts resistance - more than enough for most riders - with a 7.6kg flywheel. It can simulate climbs up to 16% and has a claimed 2.5% accuracy. It's quiet too.

Save 25% Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar: was $200 now $149.99 at REI Read more Read less ▼ A rearview radar has rapidly become a must-have accessory for many riders, providing improved situational awareness, as well as alerting approaching drivers to your presence. Garmin originated the rearview radar tech and still makes some of the best, with the RTL515 offering up to 16 hours battery life in night flash mode.

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕 Black Friday cycling clothing: A handpicked roundup of deals on cycling apparel, with everything from socks to speedsuits.

🚸 Black Friday kids' bikes: Our pick of the best deals on kids bikes from the US and UK, with options for all ages.