The best REI Black Friday deals: Savings on Rapha, Le Col, Garmin and more
Name brand clothing, helmets and more discounted by up to 50% in REI's Black Friday sale
REI offers a huge range of products for many sports, not just cycling. It's well priced and has excellent service, as well as wide US store coverage, with REI membership unlocking further discounts on may products.
This Black Friday, REI has deals on name brand kit from Rapha, Garmin and more, as well as its own brand merchandise, so it's a great time to pick up a replacement for items that have seen better days or that enhance your riding.
Unusually for a big retailer, REI's shops are closed this Black Friday to allow its staff to enjoy Thanksgiving. They'll be open for business again on Saturday though and you can, in any case, order online today.
REI has a number of Rapha pieces on sale this Black Friday, including the Core and Pro ranges, although many are in limited sizes. But this chocolate brown Core jersey is available in sizes from S to XL. Its brushed inner face and fourth zipped pockets set you up for longer, cooler rides and raglan sleeves ensure a comfortable fit.
With Gore closing out its cycle clothing business, this may be one of the last chances to buy a classic Gore-Tex waterproof cycling jacket, particularly with a discount and in four sizes and two colours. The Spinshift features Gore's latest ePE membrane and recycled content, so it's eco-friendly too.
Available for men at the same price as well as the women's version shown.
You can save almost a third on the price of Garmin's button-operated Edge 540 cycling computer at REI. It includes all the functionality needed to track your rides and performance in a compact package. With battery life of as much as 42 hours, it won't give up, even on multi-day rides.
A really versatile addition to your cycling wardrobe, the zip-off arms allow you to regulate your core temperature on your rides. It's low weight and windproof to keep your core warm and includes a single zipped rear pocket as well as two zipped hand pockets on the front.
Also available for women at the same price.
Le Col's ARC gravel kit includes this 67% merino blend jersey. It's designed for high breathability and fast drying and merino's odour resistance makes it a great option for multi-day bikepacking trips. Available in S, M or XL.
Technically designed for MTB use, the Sultrack tights would also serve for cold, wet gravel rides. There are three zipped pockets to load up, plus a bladder pocket. Adjustable straps ensure that your cargo won't result in a poor on-bike fit.
If you get a flat on a ride, the last thing you want is ages spent getting your tyre back up to pressure. With a foot peg and fold-out handle, this Blackburn pump is quick to use and can handle road tyres, mot just gravel and MTB ones. REI members can save even more, with an extra 25% off until 1 December.
Cannondale includes MIPS in its stylish Sidestreet urban bike helmet. The wide front vent ensures plenty of airflow, with six exhaust vents in the helmet top and a further five at the rear. Available in three sizes and three colours at REI, all with the same discount.
A winter riding essential, fenders will keep you drier and more comfortable. These durable polycarbonate Bontrager fenders can be fitted without the need to cut the stays, which are rust-resistant. You can fit a Trek Blendr rear light too.
REI has a $200 discount on the Flux 2 trainer this Black Friday, although you'll have to figure in the cost of a cassette, as this is not included. The Flux 2 offer 2000 watts resistance - more than enough for most riders - with a 7.6kg flywheel. It can simulate climbs up to 16% and has a claimed 2.5% accuracy. It's quiet too.
A rearview radar has rapidly become a must-have accessory for many riders, providing improved situational awareness, as well as alerting approaching drivers to your presence. Garmin originated the rearview radar tech and still makes some of the best, with the RTL515 offering up to 16 hours battery life in night flash mode.
WTB's fast-rolling tubeless-ready gravel bike tyre is half price in this 40mm width at REI. It includes a TCS Light casing and bead-to-bead protection, with a claimed 545g weight.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
